Costa Rica Braces for Above-Average Cyclone Season in 2024

The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) issued weather forecasts for the country. The 2024 cyclone season will be more active than usual, it reported. Werner Stolz, director of the IMN, explains that during the La Niña phenomenon in the latter half of 2024, coupled with the warm Caribbean Sea, it’s highly probable for two cyclones to form, potentially impacting the region as tropical storms or hurricanes.

According to IMN data, 23 tropical cyclones were registered in 2023. This represents an increase compared to previous years. Eladio Solano, IMN specialist, mentioned that the reason for the increase can be associated with the abnormal behavior of the Atlantic Ocean temperatures.

“During an El Niño phenomenon, it’s typical to experience fewer weather events. However, the recent El Niño exhibited unusually active behavior. This can be attributed to unprecedented warm conditions in both the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, contributing to an exceptionally active cyclone season,” he said.

The El Niño phenomenon, which has caused drought conditions since last year and high temperatures during the first months of the year, is weakening. By May, the country will enter the neutral phase; however, during the second half of 2024, La Niña will appear.

When will the rainy season begin?

Additionally, the IMN provided information regarding the onset of the rainy season across Costa Rica. In the Central Pacific, it is expected to commence from April 22 to 28, while in the South, it will begin between April 16 and 19. For other regions of the country, the onset will follow the usual pattern.

Specifically, in the South Pacific, it will start between April 16 and 19; in the North Pacific, between May 8 and 13; in the Central Valley, between April 29 and May 8; and in Guatuso, Upala, and Los Chiles, between May 11 and 13.

The Caribbean coast still has a drought warning, and experts acknowledged there is already a strong impact for producers in the Costa Rican Atlantic zone.

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) announced this Thursday the institution had implemented measures and coordinated a series of actions to prepare for the arrival of the rainy season.