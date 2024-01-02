Unpaid Marchamo Fines Now In Effect Across Costa Rica 

The National Insurance Institute (INS) issued a stern reminder Monday that any drivers neglecting to pay 2024 road circulation taxes by New Year’s Eve midnight are now subject to steep penalties. Fines apply immediately, while ongoing failure to comply risks license plate confiscation. Authorities report nearly 500,000 vehicle owners still owe marchamo fees from the December 31st deadline.

“We call on all clients who have not yet paid to visit insurance companies authorized by the INS,” stated Director Sidney Viales, over the Compulsory Insurance Branch. Those playing catch-up should expect additional charges stacking up daily based on delinquency rates from the Central Bank. Surcharges scale automatically alongside accumulating interest and violation fees the longer balances go unpaid.

Beyond looming financial penalties, drivers also expose themselves to traffic police ticketing, vehicle immobilization, and potential impound should they continue ducking obligations. Some could even see cars dragged from the streets eventually, though the INS offered a grace period for resolution if acted on quickly.

To settle accounts, over 2,400 payment points now operate countrywide through INS central offices, partnered private banks, mutuals and commercial chains. The 800-MARCHAMO toll-free line provides another recourse alongside web payments. Outstanding circulation taxes can be verified online or via call centers to identify exact amounts owed.

Viales clarified that around 1.5 million Ticos dutifully paid marchamos prior to the target date this cycle, keeping them in good standing for open roads in 2024. But he cautioned laggards that additional charges only accumulate the longer balances sit unpaid in INS coffers.

While the mass registration renewal effort concluded, stragglers will pay at a premium for dragging their feet come January. Officials pledge to pursue all non-compliant vehicle owners aggressively, so roads stay safe, and regulations retain legitimacy. Those attempting to slip under enforcement radar do so at their own risk.

So, with a new year officially underway, drivers are strongly urged to double check records and resolve any lingering marchamo issues immediately. Because the quicker lingering dues get addressed, the faster late fees stop inflating each day Costa Rica commuters hit the streets for their morning drive.