Cellebration Wellness Partners With Retired NFL Players Organization.

Cellebration Wellness, a fully licensed stem cell treatment provider located in Avenida Escazu, San Jose, is pleased to announce that it is now the Official Stem Cell Treatment Provider for the Retired NFL Players Congress. Cellebration Wellness opened its state-of-the-art wellness center in March and has successfully treated over 70 patients.

Cellebration Wellness CEO Tim Kopatich said “we are honored to be partners with the Retired NFL Players Congress and offer their members and families our healing therapies. Their mission is especially important to both of us, as we help their members live longer and healthier lives. Our stem cell wellness center will treat current and retired players who may be suffering from debilitating orthopedic, chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and other pain management concerns.”

Bob Grant, the CEO of the NFL Retired Players Congress, noted that “many retired players have long standing injury symptoms” and that a significant number have already inquired about receiving stem cell treatments. Mr. Grant added that they looked at a number of Stem Cell providers but selected Cellebration Wellness because of the companies groundbreaking therapies based on over 25 years of research performed by Cellebration’s scientific team.

Kopatich added that Cellebration is excited to be teaming up with the Retired Players Congress and the support it receives from the NFL Players Association, the NFL Player Care Foundation, and the National Football League. The Players Congress anticipates sending 100 current and former players annually for treatment at Cellebration Wellness.

The Players Congress was launched in 2013 to benefit the more than 19,000 NFL veterans and their family members. The organization’s mission is to assist retired players, families, widows, and various community causes.

Cellebration Wellness is a subsidiary of San Diego, California based Cellebration Life Sciences, Inc., a leading world-class stem cell research company. Anand Srivastava, PhD, is the company’s chairman and chief science officer, is considered by many to be the “Father of Stem Cell Research.”

Illnesses treated at the Cellebration Wellness Center in Avenida Escazu include COPD, Diabetes type 1 and 2, Crohn’s Disease, Lupus, Multiple Sclerosis, Psoriasis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and Spinal Cord Injuries as well as providing anti-aging and rejuvenation therapies and treatments for orthopedic and pain management concerns.

To learn more about these therapies, email Cellebration at info@cellebrationwellness.com or visit Cellebration’s website at www.cellebrationwellness.com.