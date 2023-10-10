Watching The Annular Solar Eclipse in Costa Rica

On October 14th, a segment of the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica is set to experience the annular solar eclipse. This fascinating event will also be visible in certain areas of North America, as well as parts of Central and South America.

In Costa Rica, the best places to witness this wonderful occurrence stretch from Barra del Colorado, passes through Limón, and extends to the South Caribbean, specifically up to Manzanillo.

Yet not every part of the country will have the privilege of witnessing the full spectacle. Places like Liberia, Nicoya, Puntarenas, Golfito, and GAM will only see a partial version of the eclipse, as detailed by the Planetarium of the University of Costa Rica.

The natural phenomenon is scheduled to commence at 10 a.m., reaching its climax at noon.

NASA describes an annular solar eclipse as a scenario in which the Moon, despite being in perfect alignment between the Sun and the Earth, is at its greatest distance from our planet. When observed, the Moon will resemble a dark disk overshadowed by another, larger luminescent disk, creating a ring-like aura around the Moon.

Given the magnificence of the event, many would be tempted to view it directly. However, both the Planetarium and NASA strongly advise against doing so without proper precautions. Regular sunglasses, lenses, or makeshift shields like aluminum foil are inadequate for safe viewing. Direct exposure to the eclipse could swiftly harm the retina. Instead, it’s advised to use specialized filters that can effectively block ultraviolet and solar infrared radiation.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology even warns that continuous direct exposure could result in irreversible damage to the retina, and in extreme cases, might lead to complete vision loss.

In the days leading up to the eclipse, the Planetarium and other University of Costa Rica venues are planning to host lectures that delve into the intricacies of this phenomenon. The university even offers enthusiasts the chance to witness the eclipse either at their premises or at the Limón educational institution campus.

Furthermore, an enlightening talk is planned for October 12th, where Sandra Cauffman and Lucas Paganini from NASA, joined by Lela Teliashvili from UCR, will discuss topics ranging from solar eclipses to extraterrestrial planets.

This session is set to be hosted at the auditorium of the Plaza de la Autonomía at the UCR headquarters. Since seating is limited, interested individuals are advised to RSVP by emailing info.cinespa@ucr.ac.cr