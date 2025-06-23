Costa Rican Health Officials Sound Alarm Over Teen Vaping Epidemic

Vaping has become increasingly popular, especially among teenagers and young adults. However, the health consequences associated with its use are raising alarm among Costa Rican medical authorities. According to the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), consultations linked to vaping have increased significantly. In just the first six months of 2025, the number of hospitalizations surpassed the total recorded for all of 2024.

Marny Ramos, coordinator of the CCSS Program for Diseases Associated with Tobacco Consumption, warned that vaping is leading to intoxication cases, severe respiratory symptoms, and a troubling rise in nicotine dependence. “There is clear concern over the increase in cases, particularly among youth. We’re seeing a rise in disorders related to vaping among children aged 10 to 17 and young adults,” Ramos said.

Official data shows that hospitalizations linked to vaping rose from one case in 2023 to 10 in 2024, and already 11 between January and June of 2025 alone. These figures correspond to cases in which vaping was recorded as one of the diagnoses during hospitalization. The surge is even more pronounced among outpatients. In 2020, only two cases were reported. That number rose to 1,640 in 2023, 3,091 in 2024, and 2,287 in the first half of 2025.

Many of these patients presented multiple diagnoses, but Ramos noted that respiratory issues, anxiety, and behavioral symptoms are often tied to vape use. Common complaints include coughing at night, sneezing, shortness of breath, irritability, isolation, and depression. Schools have also reported incidents of students fainting from vaping devices containing high levels of nicotine or marijuana. “Some devices don’t even label their contents accurately, and studies have found multiple toxic substances in them,” Ramos added.

The most severe cases have been diagnosed with EVALI (electronic cigarette or vaping-associated lung injury), which can require extended hospital stays and pose serious health risks. Manufactured almost exclusively in China, the vaporizers are colorful and come in eye-catching metallic finishes, soft silicone textures and rounded shapes that fit comfortably in the hand.

As part of the innovation to continue gaining market share, manufacturers introduced LCD screens. These smart cigarettes are the result of the innovation boom in China’s $28 billion e-cigarette export sector. They are mostly sold in the USA, but it is only a matter of time before they become widely popular and accesible in Costa Rica.

These products equipped with touch screens, animated displays, and built-in games. Because the products are user friendly and attractive to youth, there might be an increase in consumption. The proliferation of e-cigarettes, especially among young people, is a public health matter that has concerned doctors and lawmakers alike. While Costa Rica did implement a very anti-smoking campaign when tobacco was popular, experts now have to come up with new and impactful strategies to effectively combat vaping