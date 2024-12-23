Costa Rica Faces Major Health Crisis As Vaping Cases Hit 3000

According to Costa Rican health authorities, 2,939 people have presented vape-related disorders between January and October. Adolescents and young adults are the most affected by smoking-related diseases.

Data also shows an alarming increase in the use of vapes, driven by the attractive image that the industry has projected onto these products, making them seem harmless. However, Johns Hopkins Medicine has warned about the risks of vaping. Research shows it is harmful to the heart and lungs, as it is linked to chronic lung disease and asthma, among other diseases.

Nydia Amador, president of the National Anti-Tobacco Network (RENATA), explained the risks associated with vaping. She pointed out that those who vape can experience different symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, sore throat, nosebleeds, chest pain, and even bronchitis and pneumonitis.

Many people who use vapes initially did so in an attempt to quit smoking conventional cigarettes. However, many vape liquids contain much higher concentrations of nicotine than regular cigarettes, in addition to other harmful substances. Nicotine is highly addictive and can interfere with the brain development of adolescents, increasing the long-term risks to their health.

The Minister of Health, Mary Munive, issued a warning to parents to monitor their children for issues related to vaping. She mentioned that in educational centers, many youngsters were buying vaping devices at school. The minister stressed that the objective is not only to sanction but to educate the population to prevent the use of vapes among young people and to keep them from becoming addicts.

“In hospitals around the world, a significant number of hospitalizations are reported due to vaping, and even deaths have already been reported as a result of its use. In addition, it is important to mention the occurrence of accidents caused by exploding batteries that have resulted in broken jaws, lost teeth, and serious hand injuries,” warned the Institute on Alcoholism and Drug Dependency (IAFA).

Earlier this year, the Chamber of Commerce launched a campaign to combat underage vaping. The use of these devices is increasing, and a teenager can obtain them either in a commercial establishment or through the internet.