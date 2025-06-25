Costa Rica’s Rare Birds at Risk as Human Activity Threatens Extinction

Costa Rica’s bare-necked umbrellabird, a striking black bird with a red throat pouch and crest, is in trouble. A new study in Nature Ecology & Evolution warns it’s among 500 bird species worldwide that could vanish within a century, driven by human activities like deforestation and urban sprawl. Found only in Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast, Talamanca Mountain Range, and Monteverde, this endemic species—along with the mangrove hummingbird—faces a grim future unless bold action is taken.

The umbrellabird, with an estimated 7,000 breeding adults left, clings to shrinking forests. Its limited range makes it especially fragile, as cleared land and fragmented habitats chip away at its home. The mangrove hummingbird, buzzing through North Pacific mangroves, isn’t faring much better. Both species suffer from rapid development, and some face hunting during nesting seasons, further threatening their survival. “Stopping deforestation or patching up habitats isn’t enough anymore,” said Dr. Claudia Fernández, a biologist specializing in ecology. “These birds need full-scale ecosystem restoration, and we need it now.”

The Nature study paints a stark picture: biodiversity is collapsing at a record pace, disrupting ecosystems that provide clean water, air, and food. Costa Rica, home to 936 bird species—among the highest diversity per square kilometer globally—feels the strain acutely. The Ornithological Association’s 2024–2025 bird list showcases this richness, with 80 endemics like the umbrellabird and hummingbird, but warns of growing risks. If countries step up protections and curb human impacts, the study says, half these extinctions could be prevented.

There are also local concerns, with birders and conservationists urging stronger policies. A push to restore mangroves in the Gulf of Nicoya shows promise, but deforestation in the Caribbean, where umbrellabirds roam, continues. The study calls for aggressive conservation, like reforesting degraded lands and shielding nesting sites from hunters. Costa Rica’s green reputation hinges on saving these birds, which draw tourists and anchor ecosystems.

Fernández’s warning is a wake-up call. The umbrellabird’s flashy crest and the hummingbird’s iridescent buzz are more than natural treasures—they’re indicators of a fragile balance. Without urgent, large-scale efforts, Costa Rica risks losing these species and the ecosystems they support. The clock is ticking, but there’s still time to act.