Mangrove Restoration in Costa Rica: A Collaborative Effort

Restoration of Bahía Tomas in La Cruz, Guanacaste is one of the latest initiatives by the Davivienda-GIZ-ACG-FPN alliance. This collaborative effort is working towards restoring and preserving the mangrove ecosystem, which has been damaged by climate change and human activities.

The project aims to restore three hectares of the Bahía Tomas mangrove ecosystem by the end of 2023. In addition, ten hectares of damaged mangroves will be closely monitored to begin the restoration and conservation process. Biomonitoring and adaptation actions are being carried out to lower salinity, where natural regeneration has not been possible.

The alliance’s efforts to preserve the mangroves go beyond restoration. They also support local communities that depend on the ecosystem for their livelihoods. The Cuajiniquil women’s cooperative – Coopemprendedoras – has benefited the most environmentally, socially, and economically from the mangrove restoration. They have been working to obtain a food truck to promote their work, and GIZ is helping them define a business plan and provide the necessary assets and marketing tools to enable the cooperative’s project.

The alliance’s initiative is commendable, as mangroves are essential to the planet’s health. They are breeding grounds for different species, protect coastal areas, act as a home for migratory birds, and aid in water purification. Additionally, mangroves capture carbon, making them an effective tool in the fight against climate change.

Davivienda’s commitment to constantly seek initiatives that contribute to climate change and prevent biodiversity loss in natural ecosystems is laudable. The company’s general manager, Roy Cole, acknowledged the importance of mangroves and their significance to the planet. The company’s decision to donate ₡2000 for each policy sold towards the restoration of the mangroves is a welcome move that demonstrates their commitment to environmental conservation.

The involvement of volunteers from Davivienda in the cleaning of canals and sedimentation boxes shows the company’s commitment to being part of the solution. Such actions go a long way in promoting awareness about the importance of mangroves and their significance to the planet.

It is hoped that other communities, especially in northern Guanacaste, will benefit from marine ecosystem preservation. The preservation and restoration of mangroves are vital tasks that require collective efforts from all stakeholders.

In conclusion, the alliance between Davivienda, GIZ, ACG, and FPN to restore Bahía Tomas in La Cruz, Guanacaste, is a commendable initiative. The restoration and preservation of mangroves are essential to the planet’s health.

The alliance’s efforts to support local communities that depend on the ecosystem for their livelihoods are equally commendable. Such initiatives are a step in the right direction towards environmental conservation and the fight against climate change.