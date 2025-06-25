No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsCrimeCelso Gamboa Allegedly Ran Drug Ring with Costa Rican Government Ties

Celso Gamboa Allegedly Ran Drug Ring with Costa Rican Government Ties

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Public Security Minister Celso Gamboa
Alberto Font/The Tico Times

Celso Gamboa, once Costa Rica’s Security Minister and a Supreme Court judge, now faces extradition to the U.S. for leading a major cocaine trafficking network. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) alleges Gamboa coordinated shipments across Central America, Colombia, and Mexico, and shockingly claimed government backing to pull it off. Arrested in San José yesterday, the 49-year-old awaits trial in Dallas, Texas, on at least two international drug trafficking charges.

The DEA’s case hinges on a September 2023 meeting in San José, where Gamboa met two associates who were secretly DEA informants. Recorded by authorities, he boasted that President Rodrigo Chaves’ administration gave him free rein to smuggle cocaine into Costa Rica, whether by Caribbean or Pacific routes. “The government’s got my back,” he allegedly said, claiming his group controlled how drugs entered the country. Gamboa leaned on his past roles—anti-drug commissioner, intelligence director, and Security Minister—to convince his partners he could dodge scrutiny, according to CRHoy.com.

Two former members of Gamboa’s alleged drug trafficking ring, known as CW-1 and CW-2, spilled details to the DEA. CW-1 said they saw Gamboa’s crew handle maritime cocaine shipments from 2020 to 2022, using his influence over the Coast Guard and port scanners to avoid detection. The operation stretched from Colombia’s Clan del Golfo, a key cocaine supplier, to Mexico’s Gulf Cartel, where Gamboa acted as a regional coordinator. His network reached Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama, moving drugs north to the U.S.

Gamboa’s arrest marks a turning point for Costa Rica, which only recently allowed citizen extraditions for drug crimes after a May 2025 constitutional reform. The OIJ’s Randall Zúñiga called it a “milestone,” noting Gamboa’s case as the second under the new law. But his claims of government support raise tough questions. No officials have been named, and the allegations remain unproven, fueling debate about corruption in Chaves’ administration.

Costa Rica’s role as a drug transit hub has grown, with 32.1 tons of drugs seized in 2024 alone. Gamboa’s case exposes how high-level ties can exploit this, deepening the country’s struggle with trafficking-related violence, which drives 70% of its murders. As Gamboa awaits extradition, Costa Ricans are left wondering how deep the rot goes and whether justice will reach beyond one fallen minister.

Trending Now

Costa Rica’s President Chaves Accused of Illicit Campaign Financing

On Monday, Costa Rica’s Prosecutor’s Office formally accused President Rodrigo Chaves along with six high-ranking officials and pro-government legislators of allegedly engaging in illicit...
Read more

Nicaraguan Critic Roberto Samcam Assassinated in Costa Rica

A retired Nicaraguan army officer and outspoken critic of the Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo government was shot dead Thursday in Costa Rica, where...
Read more

Costa Rica Defeats Dominican Republic 2–1 in Gold Cup Thriller

Costa Rica battled hard but came out on top with a 2–1 victory over the Dominican Republic in their second Group A match of...
Read more

Six Arrested in Costa Rica for Hiding Drugs in Boats, Surfboards

A Costa Rican criminal group was taken down this week after smuggling 32 kilograms of cocaine into Australia, hidden inside roll-up inflatable boats. The...
Read more

Rights Groups Condemn El Salvador Over Arrest of Anti-Corruption Lawyer

The justice system of El Salvador has admitted a habeas corpus petition in favor of lawyer and humanitarian activist Ruth López, a critic of...
Read more

Costa Rica’s $35M Mega-Prison Bid Targets Overcrowding Crisis

Costa Rica is taking a bold step to fix its overcrowded prisons with a new high-security facility. The Ministry of Justice and Peace has...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Tours
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support