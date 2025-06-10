No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsCrimeCosta Rica’s New Extradition Law Faces Limits in Tackling Organized Crime

Costa Rica’s New Extradition Law Faces Limits in Tackling Organized Crime

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica Drug Seizure
The Tico Times. Illustration Purposes only

Costa Rica’s Legislative Assembly passed a constitutional amendment in May, allowing the extradition of nationals for international drug trafficking and terrorism. With 44 of 57 votes in favor, the reform, signed by President Rodrigo Chaves, responds to a surge in drug-related violence and judicial corruption, which doubled from 106 cases in 2019 to 273 in 2023. While hailed as a step forward, experts warn the law may not curb the growing threat of organized crime.

The amendment targets a long-standing loophole. Foreign criminals, particularly from Colombia and Mexico, have gained Costa Rican citizenship through marriage, residency, or investment, using constitutional protections to dodge prosecution abroad. “This reform closes a safe haven for transnational criminals,” said Mario Brenes, former regional advisor at the Friedrich Naumann Foundation. It aligns Costa Rica with the U.S. under a 1982 extradition treaty, enabling nationals to face trial abroad for serious crimes.

However, InSight Crime, a think tank focused on Latin American organized crime, questions the law’s scope. The reform focuses solely on drug trafficking and terrorism, overlooking other criminal activities like cyber fraud, extortion, illegal mining, and human trafficking. These gaps could limit its impact, as gangs diversify to evade capture. In June 2024, authorities arrested 20 state employees in one week, over half from the court system, highlighting how corruption enables crime beyond drug trafficking.

Regional examples raise further doubts. Colombia’s 1997 extradition policy weakened groups like the Cali and Gulf Clans by transferring leaders to the U.S., yet violence persists, with turf wars spiking after kingpin arrests. Ecuador, a closer comparison, saw 781 murders in January alone, despite extradition reforms, as it became a cocaine transit hub. “Extradition can disrupt networks but often fuels violence and pushes crime across borders,” InSight Crime notes. Costa Rica’s Caribbean port of Limón, a cocaine hotspot, logged 214 homicides in 2023, outpacing San José despite a smaller population.

The law’s supporters, including Security Minister Mario Zamora, argue it strengthens Costa Rica’s judicial credibility. “This sends a message of trust between nations,” said U.S. chargé d’affaires Mike Flores. Yet critics, like analyst Karen Jiménez Morales, point to deeper issues: underfunded police, stagnant wages, and fear-driven corruption among officials. Organized crime groups, increasingly armed and cash-rich, exploit these weaknesses, recruiting youths as young as 13 in marginalized areas like Puntarenas.

Costa Rica’s broader crime fight shows mixed results. The “Sembremos Seguridad” plan boosts police training and border control, aided by U.S. support for drug seizures and wire intercepts. Homicides dropped 3.36% in early 2024, but structural issues—rising inequality, 8.3% unemployment, and a Gini coefficient of 0.49—fuel gang recruitment. Unlike Ecuador, where gangs control prisons, Costa Rica’s jails remain under state control, offering a chance to avoid a similar spiral.

To succeed, experts urge addressing root causes. “Extradition alone won’t solve this,” said professor Mary Fran Malone, citing Puntarenas’s economic marginalization as a gang magnet. Strengthening judicial integrity, expanding the law to cover diverse crimes, and investing in social programs could complement the reform. For now, Costa Rica’s new law is a bold move, but its ability to tame organized crime remains uncertain.

Trending Now

Costa Rica Law Now Requires Corporations to Register an Email for Legal Notices

Costa Rica has recently approved a very important law which establishes a new obligation for commercial corporations, and that obligation is that they must...
Read more

US Soldiers Join Panama for Canal Defense Exercises

US soldiers arrived in Panama yesterday to conduct military exercises focused on protecting the Panama Canal, a key global trade route. The US Embassy...
Read more

IMF Approves $1.5 Billion Flexible Credit Line for Costa Rica

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $1.5 billion Flexible Credit Line (FCL) for Costa Rica, providing a two-year financial safety net. This precautionary...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Ocean Forecasting System Protects Cocos Island Marine Life

Costa Rica has rolled out a new ocean forecasting system on Cocos Island, aiming to improve marine safety, support conservation, and strengthen the country's...
Read more

Rising Seas Threaten Costa Rica’s Beaches and Communities by 2030

Costa Rica’s iconic coastlines, from Limón’s Caribbean shores to Guanacaste’s Pacific beaches, face growing threats from rising sea levels driven by climate change. The...
Read more

Salvadoran Lawyer Arrested Amid Crackdown on Bukele Critics

Salvadoran constitutional lawyer Enrique Anaya, a staunch critic of President Nayib Bukele, was arrested Saturday on charges of money laundering, according to the Attorney...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Tours
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support