Costa Rica’s Guanacaste Welcomes First Starbucks in Liberia

Starbucks has opened its first store in Guanacaste at Solarium Business Park in Liberia, marking a significant step in its expansion across Costa Rica. This opening, backed by an $800,000 investment, is the first of three planned stores in the province, with two more slated for the second half of 2025.

The Liberia store employs locals for all roles except the manager, including baristas, supervisors, and management staff. These employees underwent five months of training to deliver quality service and build a strong connection with the community. The upcoming 2025 openings in Guanacaste are expected to create around 50 new jobs, with 95% of positions filled by locals, boosting the area’s economy.

María José Gutiérrez, marketing manager for Starbucks Costa Rica, said, “Guanacaste’s steady flow of residents and tourists makes it an ideal location for our brand. This store brings our experience and values to more Costa Ricans outside the Greater Metropolitan Area.” The Liberia location operates daily from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and includes a drive-thru for added convenience.

This move aligns with Starbucks’ strategy to grow beyond the Greater Metropolitan Area, following its successful store opening in Herradura last year. The company plans to open additional stores in Liberia’s Santa Rosa commercial center and Tamarindo in 2025, further expanding its footprint in high-potential regions. Each new store is projected to employ 15 to 18 people, contributing to Starbucks’ goal of reaching 650 employees in Costa Rica within five years.

Starbucks’ commitment to economic growth extends beyond job creation. The company collaborates with local suppliers and features artwork by Costa Rican artists in many stores, showing off our national culture and talent. Gutiérrez noted, “Our stores drive local economies through employment and partnerships, while celebrating Costa Rican identity.”

In 2024, Starbucks opened three stores in Santa Ana’s City Place, City Mall Alajuela, and Juan Santamaría International Airport, generating 45 direct jobs. The company emphasizes internal growth, with 95% of management roles filled through promotions, fostering professional development among its 400-plus employees.

Starbucks also introduced its Starbucks® Rewards loyalty program in Costa Rica in February, allowing customers to earn Stars on purchases and customize orders via the Starbucks Costa Rica app.

With the Liberia opening, Starbucks now operates 30 stores nationwide. The company plans to invest $11 million over the next five years to open at least 15 additional locations, including stores in Desamparados and San Pedro in 2025.