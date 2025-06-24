Panama Regains Control of Bocas del Toro After Violent Protests

Panama’s government has regained control of Bocas del Toro province after months of violent anti-government protests sparked by pension reforms, officials announced. The unrest, centered in the banana-producing region, left one person dead, over 300 arrested, and dozens injured, including 14 police officers, according to authorities.

The protests began nearly two months ago when workers, particularly those employed by U.S. banana giant Chiquita, opposed pension changes passed by Panama’s Congress in March. Critics argue the reforms will force people to work longer for less. Tensions escalated in late April when Chiquita workers in Bocas del Toro went on strike, prompting the company to fire thousands. While banana growers’ unions ended their protests earlier this month to negotiate reversing the layoffs, other groups continued barricading roads and clashing with police.

Violence peaked in Changuinola, the province’s main city, where protesters looted businesses, vandalized the local airport, and partially set fire to a baseball stadium with police inside, authorities said. The chaos also saw damage to Chiquita’s facilities and a National Civil Defense Service office. In response, President José Raúl Mulino declared a five-day state of emergency last week, suspending rights to assembly and movement to curb roadblocks and destruction.

National Police Director General Jaime Fernandez said Monday that over 2,500 officers were deployed to restore order. “We managed to take control of the situation,” he told reporters, noting that protests and looting have stopped, though “the threat remains.” The Security Ministry shared images of police clearing roads in Changuinola, but Fernandez admitted significant damage remains. Local media reported clashes are subsiding, with telecommunications briefly cut during the crackdown.

Deputy Security Minister Luis Felipe Icaza said most arrests stemmed from vandalism and looting. Some officials, including Security Minister Frank Ábrego, pointed to gangs as key instigators, alleging political backing in a region known for banana production. The government’s heavy-handed response, including suspending constitutional protections, has drawn criticism.

The unrest highlights deeper issues, as nationwide protests since March have included unions and Indigenous groups opposing the pension law, which addresses a $650 million pension system deficit, per local reports. Chiquita’s mass layoffs, costing the company $75 million, further fueled anger in Bocas del Toro, where workers felt reforms threatened labor protections.