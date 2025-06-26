Costa Rica Surf Film Festival Honors ‘Pura Vida Bodysurfing’ with Top Audience Award

Pura Vida Bodysurfing is an award-winning short film that strips surfing back to its essence—riding waves without a surfboard. Filmed across Costa Rica’s legendary coastlines, from the thundering barrels of Puerto Viejo to the famously long lefts of Pavones, the film captures the raw beauty of bodysurfing in one of the world’s most wave-rich countries.

A Surf Odyssey Across Costa Rica

The story follows Costa Rican bodysurfer Pablo Solano and his expat friend Spencer Dunlap as they crisscross the country in search of perfect waves. Their journey takes them to iconic breaks including:

Roca Bruja

Salsa Brava

Playa Grande

Playa Hermosa

Dominical

Shot by filmmakers Felipe Sanchez and Dennis Monge, the film combines breathtaking in-water, land, and aerial footage. The soundtrack features original music by California bodysurfer Sami Freeman, as well as tracks from Costa Rican bands Abedúl, Cocofunka, Magpie Jay, and Patterns.

“Pura Vida Bodysurfing” Wins 2025 Audience Choice Award

At the 2025 Costa Rica Surf Film Festival, Pura Vida Bodysurfing took home the Audience Choice Award (Premio del Público), signaling just how deeply the film resonated with the local surf community. Presented by Rip Curl, the festival was held on May 31st at the Surfer House at Jacó Walk and featured ten Costa Rican surf films that captured the spirit of the country’s coastline and surf culture.

This inaugural Surfing República event included a full competition with categories like:

Best Editing

Best Cinematography

Best Musicalization

Best Story

Audience Choice Award

The festival also featured an art exhibit curated by Romina Cejas and a surfboard showcase by Channel Islands Surfboards.

Bodysurfing in Costa Rica: More Than a Sport

Bodysurfing has long existed in the shadow of board surfing. Yet in Costa Rica—where many beaches are unpatrolled by lifeguards—it’s more than just a sport. It’s a vital ocean skill.

Historically, bodysurfing in Costa Rica was limited by a lack of gear—specifically, swim fins, essential for propulsion and control. That’s changing. Shops like Costa Verde in Uvita, now an official DaFiN distributor, are making high-quality fins more accessible and even donating them to local lifeguards.

Tico lifeguards and surfers are increasingly incorporating bodysurfing into their ocean safety training, and bodysurf camps are popping up along the coast. One memorable moment in the film captures a group of beginners catching their first wave together at Playa Grande.

A Sport with Soul

That Pura Vida Bodysurfing resonated with an audience of committed board riders is proof that bodysurfing is not just a fringe activity—it’s a soulful, elemental connection to the ocean. This film honors that connection and reintroduces bodysurfing as not just a sport, but an art form.

Spencer Dunlap is founder of Bodysurf Collective (@bodysurfcollective)