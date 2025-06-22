Mexican Influencer “El Arturito” Falls for Costa Rican Cuisine at Silvestre

No menu items!

Mexican Influencer Arturito in Costa Rica
Image: El Arturito YouTube Channel

Arturo Lemmen, a Mexican food critic known as “El Arturito” to his social media fans, used to think Costa Rican cuisine was nothing to write home about. That all changed during a recent trip to San José’s Silvestre restaurant, where a “secret” tasting menu left him raving about the country’s flavors.

At Silvestre, in the historic Barrio Amón, Lemmen dove into a culinary journey guided by an illustrated map of Costa Rica that came alive with each dish, tying flavors to the nation’s landscapes and culture. The meal kicked off with pejibaye chips and mayonnaise, paired with a crisp Pilsen beer—his pick over the popular Imperial. A Tico maule, a house cocktail with Cacique, followed, which he called “super tasty.”

The first dish, a yucca croquette with plantain jelly and ayote, blew him away. “It’s like a painting,” he said, noting its nod to a Costa Rican artist and its sunrise-like flavors. Lemmen’s enthusiasm grew with every course. A sardine croquette and a tostada crafted from fish bones showcased wild creativity, while a corn dish stuffed with corn paté and a mini steak encebollado brought authentic Tico comfort food to new heights. He snapped his fingers after each bite, sharing his excitement with followers.

The main course, a pork sausage he mistook for choripán, had him grinning. “This is spectacular,” he said, savoring its bold flavors. Off-menu, he ordered a charcoal-grilled beef tenderloin and shared it with his audience, clearly hooked. The standout “El Talamanca” dish, with hieroglyphics made from onion ash, earned praise for its stunning look and taste.

Dessert sealed the deal: an “oreja” pastry filled with guava cream, among other sweets, left Lemmen marveling at the originality. His video of the experience racked up thousands of likes, with Costa Ricans cheering his newfound love for their cuisine. Comments flooded in, celebrating how Silvestre, led by Chef Santiago Fernández, showcased the nation’s culinary soul.

Lemmen’s visit proves Costa Rica’s food scene is far from ordinary. Silvestre’s innovative dishes, rooted in local ingredients like yucca, pejibaye, and corn, are putting the country on the map for food lovers everywhere.

Here is a video about it that they translated into English:

Latest News from Costa Rica

