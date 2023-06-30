Costa Rica vs. El Salvador: A Crucial Clash for Gold Cup Redemption

Costa Rica and El Salvador Will face each other on Friday for their second 2023 Gold Cup match. Both teams lost in their debut and are now looking to turn the situation around.

El Salvador lost 1-2 to Martinique early on Monday, which was a huge surprise. Meanwhile, Los Ticos also lost 1-2 against Panama. Costa Rica played a dreadful match and must now win to avoid ridicule.

Panama and Martinique lead the group with one win each and the same goal difference. El Salvador and Costa Rica sit at the bottom of the group with no points.

Unfortunately, Costa Rica’s numbers don’t look good ahead of the clash. In the last eleven games, the National Team has won four, drawn one, and lost six, for a performance of 39%. They have scored ten goals and conceded 22 goals, which is striking for a team that once shined on the back line.

Monday’s loss to Panama showed a very fragile and frustrated team. If the National Team wants to keep the hope of qualifying for the next round alive, it must clean up its act and do something completely different. Players must show will and desire to win, and coach Suárez must prepare an excellent tactical game.

“I’m also frustrated I wish everything was as nice as always being able to win. We won’t evade our responsibility,” said Costa Rican player Celso Borges.

The fans are upset

Ticos demanded the Costa Rican Soccer Federation fire Luis Fernando Suárez immediately after the team’s performance against Panama. National sports media outlets confirmed that he would stay for the remainder of the Gold Cup.

The fans lashed out against coach Suárez and even decided to take matters into their own hands: they began collecting money to execute the clause allowing them to sack the coach.

At the end of La Sele’s debut match, many fans showed Tigo Sports the fundraising they were setting up to be able to pay the $500,000 stated in the contract.

“One dollar per Tico, just one dollar, and we’ll do it,” said a fan.

Other Ticos joined the cause, telling people to open an account and transfer money, as this was a national priority.

Thousands of angry messages also flooded social media. Costa Ricans want to see their squad win, and they believe that with Luis Fernando Suárez, they won’t be able to do so. Criticism is abundant, and the pressure is high on the coach