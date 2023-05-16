Luggage Mishandling: Challenges Faced as Air Travel Rebound

In a concerning trend, a recent study by SITA, an IT provider for the air transport industry, revealed that the rate of lost, damaged, or delayed luggage nearly doubled in 2022 compared to the previous year. With 7.6 bags mishandled per thousand passengers, up from 4.35 in 2021, the surge marks a reversal after over a decade of declining mishandling rates.

The total number of mishandled bags reached a staggering 26 million in 2022, compared to 9.9 million in 2021, as air travel gradually returned to pre-pandemic levels. This increase in mishandled luggage can be attributed to a combination of factors, including the challenges faced by the aviation industry in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent staff shortages that affected airports and airlines worldwide.

The drastic reduction in air travel during the pandemic resulted in significant layoffs across the aviation sector. As passenger air traffic surged to 3.42 billion last year, airports and airlines struggled to cope with the increased demand due to the reduced workforce. This staffing shortage directly impacted the handling and tracking of luggage, leading to an unfortunate rise in mishandled bags.

The report highlights the need for the industry to prioritize efforts in regaining passenger confidence in checking in their bags. SITA’s chief executive, David Lavorel, acknowledged the disheartening trend and emphasized the collective responsibility of the industry to address this issue. Ensuring the safe and reliable handling of luggage is crucial in restoring passenger trust and satisfaction.

SITA’s study draws on data collected from its luggage tracking software, which is utilized in over 2,400 airports worldwide. The findings serve as a reminder that the aviation industry must strive to improve its baggage handling processes, implement better training programs, and invest in innovative technologies to minimize the occurrence of mishandled luggage.

As air travel gradually recovers and passenger numbers continue to rise, the industry faces the challenge of managing increased demand while maintaining efficient baggage handling practices. Collaborative efforts between airports, airlines, and technology providers will be essential in streamlining operations and reducing mishandling rates.

The sharp increase in mishandled luggage observed in 2022 poses a significant concern for the aviation industry. As the sector rebounds from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, addressing the root causes of mishandling, such as staff shortages and inadequate training, becomes paramount.

By prioritizing the safe and reliable handling of luggage, airports and airlines can work towards regaining passenger confidence and ensuring a seamless travel experience for all.