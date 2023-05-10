Coronation of King Charles III: Q&A with United Kingdom’s Ambassador to Costa Rica

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla were formally crowned on May 6 in a historic ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey. British Ambassador to Costa Rica Ben Lyster-Binns provides insights into the ongoing appeal of the British Monarchy and how the event was celebrated in Costa Rica.

What does this Coronation mean for the United Kingdom?

The Coronation is an event that holds great cultural and sentimental significance for the UK. Although the then Prince Charles was officially proclaimed King following Queen Elizabeth’s death in September 2022, it is the Coronation – the religious ceremony dating back over 1,000 years, that formally confirmed his role as Head of State.

The six parts of the Coronation ceremony – the recognition, the oath, the anointing, the investiture, the crowning and the homage are part of a solemn ritual in which the Monarch rededicates himself to serving the people of the UK, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

What do you think is the reason for the ongoing fascination around the world for the British Royal Family?

To a certain extent, the Royal Family is very open to engagement with the public. People can tour Buckingham Palace; royal weddings and funerals are televised for international viewers; and members of the Royal Family are actively involved in a range of charitable and other activities where they work alongside members of the community. And they are genuinely likable! For many British people, there is a real emotional connection to the Monarchy.

What do you think the future of the British Monarchy is?

I think the Monarchy has a bright future. As I mentioned before, British people have a deep connection to the Royals – they bring a sense of stability and history to our country, even though they do not get involved in politics and questions of governance. But at the same time, their work remains important and relevant. Prince William’s Earthshot initiative, for example, is a demonstration of how their involvement matters – for garnering support, for driving change, for making a difference in the real world.

How was the Coronation celebrated in Costa Rica?

We celebrated the Coronation, just after the actual event, with a party! Isn’t that how we celebrate great events? We had a great coming-together of our partners in government, the British community and other stakeholders to celebrate King Charles III with fantastic food, drink and music, of course!