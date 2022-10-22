Costa Rica Plane Crash included Billionaire Rainer Schaller

The private jet that went down off of Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast had five German nationals and a Swiss pilot. Among those listed on the flight’s manifest was German billionaire Rainer Schaller.

Schaller, 53, made his fortune in the fitness business and as owner of McFit and the world-famous Gold’s Gym franchise.

His company, RSG group has gymnasiums in 48 countries worldwide and over 41,000 employees. RSG group also created a new line of gyms with soccer superstar Sergio Ramos.

The plane was traveling from Mexico and was scheduled to land in the Caribbean port town of Limon.

The plane was reported missing around 6 p.m. on Friday. There were also reports of severe weather at the time. The area where the plane went down is a remote, sparsely populated part of the country and is covered in thick tropical rainforest.

The site of the incident was 28 kilometers north of Limon near the small coastal town of Parismina.

Along with Schaller the plane listed his sentimental partner and their children as passengers.

The Ministry of Public Security is conducting a search and has not announced if they have recovered any passengers alive or deceased. They have confirmed that they have recovered some apparent plane wreckage and luggage.