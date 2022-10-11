Increased rainfall expected this weekend in Costa Rica

Tropical wave number 41 is expected to cause an increase in rainfall over the weekend in Costa Rica. The storm is likely to become a cyclone and indirectly affect the country.

Authorities believe that as of Saturday, it will cause heavy rains, mainly in the South Pacific (Golfito, Osa, Corredores, Coto Brus). As it approaches the isthmus, the storm will spread to other areas of the territory, such as the Central Pacific (Puntarenas, Quepos, Parrita) and the North Pacific (Guanacaste), where the most significant impact will occur on Sunday and Monday.

According to the first predictions, it could reach Nicaragua on Saturday night as a category one hurricane, with winds over 120 kilometers per hour.

Heavy rainfall is also likely in Alajuela, Grecia, Palmares, Turrubares, Puriscal, Tarrazú, and León Cortés.

According to Eladio Solano, coordinator of the Climatology Unit of the National Meteorological Institute (IMN), floods and landslides can occur without excessive rainfall, which is why they alert the population.

“At the moment, we are not expecting an extreme or severe event,” said Solano.

He also explained that actions are being taken, and there will be close monitoring of the cyclone with constant issuance of information and eventual safety measures.

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) also issued a yellow alert in the southern Pacific and northern zone; the rest of the country is under a green alert.

Alejandro Picado, president of the CNE, affirmed that they’re not planning on mobilizing people to shelters. However, the National Emergency Commission would evaluate the situation and design an evacuation plan if the conditions changed.

Picado asked the population to be informed only through official sources and attentive to all indications given by the relief corps and emergency committees.

Costa Rican authorities expect the effects of the cyclone to last until Tuesday, October 11, with daily rainfall accumulations of up to 100 and 150 liters per square meter (mm).

For the moment, the CNE has activated 82 municipal emergency committees, which are prepared to adopt preventive actions in the affected territories.

Currently, the weather phenomenon is located off the coast of Venezuela, 1,750 kilometers from Costa Rica, and is moving westward at a speed of 24 km/h.