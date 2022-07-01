Costa Rica’s Musical Legacy: a show that unites Cartago and Limón Concert Bands

The Directorate of Bands will dedicate a distinctive and unique concert to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship to honor international ties and highlight the institution’s work, as it is a bridge and fabric of cultural fusions at the international level.

“Musical Legacy” brings together the Cartago Concert Band and the Limón Concert Band to offer a musical program in recognition of musical works for large ensembles, with the performance of more than 45 musicians on stage.

The presentation is today July 1, at 7 p.m., at the Cartago Municipal Amphitheater, (due to tropical storm bonnie, changes may occur) under the musical direction of the invited Carthaginian maestro, Luis A. Víquez, from the University of South Dakota, United States. Víquez has had a long trajectory in musical projects with different concert bands as a conductor and guest soloist.

Additionally, this concert will feature guest instrumentalists: Bianca Scaglioni, harp, from the National Institute of Music; Osvaldo Redondo, bassoon, from the University of Southern Mississippi; and Danilo Víquez, clarinet, from the School of Musical Arts of the University of Costa Rica.

These musicians will come together to perform “Cristina,” an emblematic piece by Costa Rican Rafael Chávez Torres.

In addition, it will be the world premiere of “Legado para Banda de Conciertos” by composer Pablo Aguilar Garita, and, finally, Symphony No. 1 “Titan” by German composer Gustav Mahler, arrangement by D. Crocker, in adaptation for Concert Band.

Luis A. Víquez, guest musical director, has been a Costa Rican and a resident of the United States of America since 2012. He has an outstanding career as an orchestral, band, and opera conductor, which has been recognized throughout the American continent.

Víquez is Director of the Chair of Orchestral Studies, Music Director of the Opera Program, and Full Professor in the Department of Music at the University of South Dakota.

“This concert is extraordinary for me, for many reasons. First, for sharing the stage again with my colleagues from the Carthage Concert Band and for the first time with the Limón Concert Band,” Luis A. Víquez.

Daniel Araya, General Director of Bands of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, was pleased to have the presence of the great Director.

“Over many years, Maestro Luis Adolfo Víquez has been doing hard work as guest conductor in several of the country’s Concert Bands, seeking to perform repertoire that has not been previously performed in Costa Rica, in parallel to his work environment in the United States, as an orchestra director.”

Admission to the “Musical Legacy” concert is free and open to the public. Reservations must be made at 2550-4635 | 2550-4426 at the Cartago Municipal Amphitheater which started Wednesday, June 29, 2022.