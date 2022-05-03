Costa Rica Approves 4th Dose Against Covid-19 for Specific Cases

The National Commission on Vaccination and Epidemiology (CNVE) agreed to approve a fourth dose against COVID-19 for those 50 years of age and older as well as those who are immunosuppressed and are at least 12 years old. The fourth dose can be given four months after the third dose although it should be noted that this fourth dose is not mandatory.

Since last March, the CNVE established that complete protection against Covid-19 in Costa Rica consists of three doses (previously it was two) for those over 12 years of age, two primary shots and a booster.

According to the official stats, 85.2% Costa Ricans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 79% have the booster and 41.3%, the third dose.

“We have given more than 10.6 million doses. We are part of the select group of countries in the world that has more than 85% of its population vaccinated with at least one dose,” said President Carlos Alvarado on Monday in his final government speech and six days after handing over power to Rodrigo Chaves.