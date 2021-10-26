Costa Rica weekday driving restrictions end next week

Costa Rica’s national weekday daytime driving restrictions, established to reduce mobility during the coronavirus pandemic, will end starting in November.

As of Monday, November 1, the weekday daytime restrictions will apply only within the circunvalación area in San José.

National weekend daytime restrictions will continue until mid-November, and a national nighttime restriction will apply from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.:

The typical list of exceptions — which includes rental vehicles, people driving to/from a hotel reservation, people driving to/from the airport and people driving to/from work or school — continues to apply. The official list of exceptions can be found here.

The San José restricted area is shown in the image below. Circulation is restricted based on the last digit of a vehicle’s license plate: