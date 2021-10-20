Covid in Costa Rica: New cases, hospitalizations & deaths dropping

Costa Rica added 6,817 new Covid-19 cases during epidemiological week 41, which spanned October 10-16, an average of 974 cases per day and representing a 26.9% decrease over the prior week, the Health Ministry said.

The country registered 178 deaths related to Covid-19 during epidemiological week 41, an average of 25 people each day. This was 11% fewer deaths than the previous week, when 28 people died each day related to the disease.

Total hospitalizations also dropped 12.5% to an average of 1,085 Covid-19 patients occupying a hospital bed. Similarly, the number of new hospital admissions fell 20% to 525 people.

On Tuesday, October 19, Costa Rica added 708 cases and 23 deaths. Some 889 people remain hospitalized, including 365 in an intensive-care bed.

The Health Ministry says 60.1% of the deaths of epidemiological week 41 were registered in the age group of 65 years and over; 28% in the age group of 50 to 64 years; 10.1% of 18 to 49 years; and 1.7% in the group from 0 to 17 years old.

As of October 19, Costa Rica has summed 6,880 total deaths related to Covid-19.

The majority of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Costa Rica are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, the Social Security Fund has said. More than 2.5 million people — representing about half of the country’s population — are fully vaccinated.

Costa Rica plans to ease coronavirus measures throughout the remainder of 2021 as the country begins to impose vaccine mandates.

A decree mandating the vaccine among public workers took effect last Friday. And as of December 1, proof of vaccination will be required to enter many businesses and participate in large activities throughout Costa Rica.

For more information about Covid-19 in Costa Rica, see the Health Ministry graphic below: