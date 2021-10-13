Covid in Costa Rica: Cases, hospitalizations & deaths drop

Costa Rica added 9,333 new Covid-19 cases during epidemiological week 40, which ran from October 3-9, which represented 1,333 cases per day and a 25% decrease compared to the prior period.

The country registered 200 deaths related to Covid-19 during epidemiological week 40, an average of 28 people each day. This was 12% fewer deaths than the previous week, when a record 32 people died each day related to the disease.

Total hospitalizations also dropped 6.7% to an average of 1,241 Covid-19 patients occupying a hospital bed. Similarly, the number of new hospital admissions fell 18% to 659 people.

Some 59% of the deaths during epidemiological week 40 were registered in the age group 65 years and over; 28.5% in the age group 50 to 64 years; and 12.5% ​​from 18 to 49 years. As of October 12, Costa Rica has accumulated 6,718 deaths related to Covid-19.

On Tuesday, Costa Rica added 1,319 Covid-19 cases. The country reported 20 deaths associated with Covid-19, and 1,120 people remain hospitalized with the disease, including 392 in an intensive-care bed.

The majority of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Costa Rica are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, the Social Security Fund has said. Nearly 2.4 million people — representing about 47% of the country’s population — are fully vaccinated.

In response to the recent rise in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Costa Rica is maintaining some driving and business restrictions in October.

For more information about Covid-19 in Costa Rica, see the Health Ministry graphic below: