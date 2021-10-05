Covid in Costa Rica: Cases drop, but record deaths

Costa Rica registered 12,490 new Covid-19 cases during epidemiological week 39, which spanned from September 26 to October 2. This represents a 21.6% decrease from the previous week and an average of 1,784 cases per day, per data shared by the Health Ministry.

However, Costa Rica experienced its highest average number of deaths related to Covid-19 in a single week. Thirty-two people lost their lives each day in relation to the virus for a total of 227 deaths.

During epidemiological week 39, the average number of hospitalized cases was 1,330, while the average for week 38 was 1,340 admitted cases, showing a minor decrease (0.7%) in total hospitalizations. Similarly, epidemiological week 39 registered 805 hospital admissions, representing an 11% decrease over the prior period.

On Tuesday, October 5, Costa Rica added 1,506 new Covid-19 cases were registered and 28 deaths. Some 1,276 people remain hospitalized, comprising 444 in the ICU and 832 in less-critical situations.

61.7% of the deaths during epidemiological week 39 were registered in the age group 65 years and over; 26.4% in the age group 50 to 64 years; and 11.9% from 18 to 49 years. As of October 5, Costa Rica has accumulated 6,522 deaths related to Covid-19 during the pandemic.

The majority of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Costa Rica are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, the Social Security Fund has said. More than 2 million people — representing about 40% of the country’s population — are fully vaccinated.

In response to the recent rise in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Costa Rica is maintaining some driving and business restrictions in October.

For more information about Covid-19 in Costa Rica, see the Health Ministry graphic below: