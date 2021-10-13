Coldplay teases Costa Rica concert

Do you see a Sky Full of Stars? When you woke up today, was everything Yellow? Is your motto to Viva La (Pura) Vida?

The British rock band Coldplay is teasing a possible concert in Costa Rica. Their latest Instagram post includes the Costa Rican flag and a video of what appears to be Costa Rica’s National Stadium:

The #MOTSWT hashtag refers to “Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay’s upcoming album. Tour dates and locations haven’t been officially announced.

“It is a bit grander in its sound,” lead singer Chris Martin told the Associated Press. “The songs come first, but the picture frame of the title of ‘Music of the Spheres’ sort of easily said which songs might fit within it. But you’re always at the mercy of what what songs decide to show up.”

While Costa Rica maintains mass-event restrictions due to the pandemic, the country will soon host its first concerts since early 2020.

In November, Parque Viva in Alajuela will host Costa Rica’s first concert with in-person attendance, featuring the beloved local group Malpaís. The venue will welcome 2,500 vaccinated guests, and a second concert in December will allow up to 5,000 fans at the National Stadium in La Sabana.

A concert at Parque Viva was among the last mass events in Costa Rica before the pandemic. In late February 2020, the Backstreet Boys performed in Costa Rica for the first time. Three weeks later, the country was under a State of Emergency due to Covid-19.