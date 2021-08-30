Costa Rica has detained 400 people for fake Covid tests

Costa Rican authorities have apprehended 400 passengers on suspicion that they presented falsified coronavirus test results when trying to leave the country, according to the Public Security Ministry (MSP).

The events occurred between February 21 and August 27, 2021. The individuals comprise 70 U.S. citizens, 33 people from France and 28 Guatemalans, among other nationalities.

The vast majority of the apprehensions (362) were at Juan Santamaría International Airport near San José. The remaining 38 occurred at Guanacaste International Airport in Liberia.

Travelers who present falsified documents can be referred to the Prosecutor’s Office for charges; in many cases they are allowed to leave the country after paying a fine and taking the corresponding Covid-19 test.

Costa Rica does not require a negative coronavirus test to exit the country. However, many destinations do require it for entry, including the United States and Canada.