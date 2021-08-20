American Airlines to fly between Chicago and Costa Rica

American Airlines will soon fly nonstop between Chicago and Costa Rica, the Tourism Board (ICT) announced Friday.

Starting November 2, the Texas-based airline will offer the following new routes to Costa Rica:

Chicago (ORD) to the San José area (SJO): 3x weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Returns the following days (Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays).

Chicago (ORD) to Guanacaste (LIR): 1x weekly on Saturdays. Returns the same day.

“American Airlines has a strong commitment to Costa Rica, as evidenced by the 84 weekly flights that we will be operating in the fall from five destinations — the largest operation we have had during our 31 years in Costa Rica,” said Rafael Sánchez, Regional Manager of Central America for American.

“We are proud to start a new route from San José and Liberia, offering our clients greater travel options, now to Chicago, one of our most important hubs in the United States.”

American will compete with United Airlines, which also flies to Costa Rica from O’Hare Airport in Chicago.

With the new routes, American Airlines will soon offer nonstop service to Costa Rica from: Austin, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas; New York City (JFK); and Miami.