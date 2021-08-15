Happy Mother’s Day from all of us at The Tico Times!

Día de la Madre is a national holiday and one of the most important days of the year in Costa Rica.

Traditionally, families come together on Mother’s Day for a special lunch that includes the entire extended family — since everyone needs to give thanks to their mothers, grandmothers and wives. This year, the Health Ministry has asked that celebrations be mindful of the pandemic:

Have gatherings in outdoor, well-ventilated spaces.

Keep gatherings small and brief.

Wear a mask.

Most Mother’s Day celebrations revolve around giving presents. That’s why TV ads lately have been so focused on promoting the best deals on home appliances and electronics.

To all the moms out there, for all the hard work you do and the love and care you provide, The Tico Times wishes you a very happy Mother’s Day!