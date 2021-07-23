Red alerts issued due to flooding, landslides in Costa Rica

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) on Friday placed five Costa Rica cantons under a Red Alert due to dangerous weather events.

The alert reads as follows:

“Given the emergency conditions due to the storm, the CNE raised to a Red Alert five cantons that have been strongly affected by the rains, namely: Turrialba, Matina, Limón, Talamanca and Sarapiquí.”

During a red alert, all emergency and humanitarian response teams are activated. This accompanies a large-scale evacuation of the public to shelters and is followed by an evaluation of damage to infrastructure.

As of Friday morning, authorities have reported nearly 400 floods, more than 300 people in temporary shelters, and several roads closed. Click here for more details.

“The population is asked to take extreme measures of prevention and go to the temporary shelters authorized and not put your life or your family at risk,” the CNE says.

The U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica also issued a weather alert, which reads as follows:

“Along with the risk of flooding, raw sewage may spill out onto common areas resulting from backed up or blocked sewer lines. Downed power lines and transformers on the ground can pose electrocution hazards. Potholes and uneven sidewalks will be less visible during a flood. Take extra caution walking or driving when visibility is decreased on the sidewalks or roads. Avoid flooded roadways.”



Weather forecasts indicate rains will continue throughout the day in the Caribbean regions and the North Zone.

For emergency assistance in Costa Rica, dial 9-1-1.