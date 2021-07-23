Floods, landslides impacting Costa Rica on Friday
The consequences of heavy and persistent rainfall continue to impact Costa Rica on Friday, particularly in the canton of Turrialba and on the Caribbean.
The National Emergency Commission (CNE) has reported 480 events related to the weather, including 391 floods and 43 landslides. It has opened eight shelters that are housing more than 300 people as of Friday morning.
Houses and businesses have flooded in the cantons of Guatuso, Turrialba and Sarapiquí. At least one home was destroyed in Paraíso, Cartago.
Seven national routes continue to be impacted by the weather as of Friday morning. They are:
- Route 32 through Braulio Carrillo is closed until further notice.
- Route 10 is closed at various points (Paraíso-Siquirres).
- Route 415 is closed at Repasto, Turrialba.
- Route 230 is closed at various points (Pacayas-Turrialba).
- Route 224 is affected in Ujarrás (Paraíso).
- Route 225 is closed at various points (Cachi-La Suiza).
- Route 36 is closed in Bribri.
The National Meteoritical Institute (IMN) forecasts more rain through Friday. Its forecast:
This Friday the country will have very rainy conditions throughout the Caribbean, Northern Zone and mountains of the country. The trade winds are expected to remain moderate favoring the carry-over of humidity to these regions. In the Central Valley, rainy conditions are likely in the north and east of the Valley. The rest of the country will be with isolated rainfall.
The CNE maintains an Orange Alert for much of Costa Rica, which indicates that localized emergency responses are underway in those areas:
Teletica shared the following video of the disaster response in Turrialba on Friday:
Below is a video of the Turrialba flooding from the news site Amelia Rueda:
One of several landslides on Route 32, as photographed by the Public Works and Transport Ministry:
Call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.
