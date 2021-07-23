Floods, landslides impacting Costa Rica on Friday

The consequences of heavy and persistent rainfall continue to impact Costa Rica on Friday, particularly in the canton of Turrialba and on the Caribbean.

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) has reported 480 events related to the weather, including 391 floods and 43 landslides. It has opened eight shelters that are housing more than 300 people as of Friday morning.

Houses and businesses have flooded in the cantons of Guatuso, Turrialba and Sarapiquí. At least one home was destroyed in Paraíso, Cartago.

Seven national routes continue to be impacted by the weather as of Friday morning. They are:

Route 32 through Braulio Carrillo is closed until further notice.

Route 10 is closed at various points (Paraíso-Siquirres).

Route 415 is closed at Repasto, Turrialba.

Route 230 is closed at various points (Pacayas-Turrialba).

Route 224 is affected in Ujarrás (Paraíso).

Route 225 is closed at various points (Cachi-La Suiza).

Route 36 is closed in Bribri.

The National Meteoritical Institute (IMN) forecasts more rain through Friday. Its forecast: