  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Floods, landslides impacting Costa Rica on Friday

July 23, 2021
Red Cross Costa Rica

The Costa Rican Red Cross. Photo for illustrative purposes. ()

The consequences of heavy and persistent rainfall continue to impact Costa Rica on Friday, particularly in the canton of Turrialba and on the Caribbean.

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) has reported 480 events related to the weather, including 391 floods and 43 landslides. It has opened eight shelters that are housing more than 300 people as of Friday morning.

Houses and businesses have flooded in the cantons of Guatuso, Turrialba and Sarapiquí. At least one home was destroyed in Paraíso, Cartago.

Seven national routes continue to be impacted by the weather as of Friday morning. They are:

  • Route 32 through Braulio Carrillo is closed until further notice.
  • Route 10 is closed at various points (Paraíso-Siquirres).
  • Route 415 is closed at Repasto, Turrialba.
  • Route 230 is closed at various points (Pacayas-Turrialba).
  • Route 224 is affected in Ujarrás (Paraíso).
  • Route 225 is closed at various points (Cachi-La Suiza).
  • Route 36 is closed in Bribri.

The National Meteoritical Institute (IMN) forecasts more rain through Friday. Its forecast:

This Friday the country will have very rainy conditions throughout the Caribbean, Northern Zone and mountains of the country. The trade winds are expected to remain moderate favoring the carry-over of humidity to these regions. In the Central Valley, rainy conditions are likely in the north and east of the Valley. The rest of the country will be with isolated rainfall.

The CNE maintains an Orange Alert for much of Costa Rica, which indicates that localized emergency responses are underway in those areas:

Teletica shared the following video of the disaster response in Turrialba on Friday:

Below is a video of the Turrialba flooding from the news site Amelia Rueda:

One of several landslides on Route 32, as photographed by the Public Works and Transport Ministry:

May be an image of road

Call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.

Related posts:

  1. Video: Heavy rain provokes flooding in Turrialba, Costa Rica
  2. Indirect effects of Eta lead to at least 500 evacuated in Costa Rica
  3. Costa Rica declares State of Emergency for Hurricane Eta response

You may be interested

Red alerts issued due to flooding, landslides in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
225 views
Costa Rica
225 views

Red alerts issued due to flooding, landslides in Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 23, 2021

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) on Friday placed five Costa Rica cantons under a Red Alert due to dangerous weather…

Video: Heavy rain provokes flooding in Turrialba, Costa Rica
Costa Rica
226 views
Costa Rica
226 views

Video: Heavy rain provokes flooding in Turrialba, Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 23, 2021

Heavy and persistent rainfall throughout Costa Rica provoked significant flooding in the canton of Turrialba on Thursday afternoon. This video…

CNE places all of Costa Rica under weather alert
Costa Rica
224 views
Costa Rica
224 views

CNE places all of Costa Rica under weather alert

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 22, 2021

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) on Thursday placed Costa Rica under weather alerts due to heavy and persistent rainfall. A…

LATEST NEWS

Red Alert issued for Turrialba and four other Costa Rica cantons on July 23, 2021.
Costa Rica

Red alerts issued due to flooding, landslides in Costa Rica

 - Jul 23, 2021
Flooding in Turrialba, Cartago, Costa Rica on July 22, 2021.
Costa Rica

Video: Heavy rain provokes flooding in Turrialba, Costa Rica

 - Jul 23, 2021
A rainy day in San José, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

CNE places all of Costa Rica under weather alert

 - Jul 22, 2021
A DHL flight with a shipment of Pfizer vaccines arrives at Juan Santamaría International Airport on February 17, 2021.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica will receive 250,000 more vaccines today

 - Jul 22, 2021
Andrea Carolina Vargas
Costa Rica

How to watch Costa Rica at the 2020 Olympics

 - Jul 22, 2021
The new logo for Daniel Oduber Quiros Airport in Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

‘Guanacaste Airport’ is new name for LIR

 - Jul 22, 2021
The Tico Times | Top Costa Rica News, Travel, Culture and Sports