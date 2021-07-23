Video: Heavy rain provokes flooding in Turrialba, Costa Rica
Heavy and persistent rainfall throughout Costa Rica provoked significant flooding in the canton of Turrialba on Thursday afternoon.
This video from Teletica compiles the scene in Turrialba, a canton within Cartago province:
The National Emergency Commission (CNE) has reported at least 200 events throughout the national territory related to the rainfall.
The CNE opened one shelter, which housed 50 people as of Thursday night. Damage was reported to homes in various Turrialba communities, including Tres Equis, Colorado, Rio Claro, Aquiares and La Suiza.
Five national routes were impacted by the weather, including the overnight closure of Route 32 through Braulio Carrillo as a precautionary measure.
Featured photo is by Vistazos Urbanos.
You may be interested
CNE places all of Costa Rica under weather alertAlejandro Zúñiga - July 22, 2021
The National Emergency Commission (CNE) on Thursday placed Costa Rica under weather alerts due to heavy and persistent rainfall. A…
Costa Rica will receive 250,000 more vaccines todayAlejandro Zúñiga - July 22, 2021
Costa Rica will receive 250,000 more Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech on Thursday night, authorities said. "Tonight, we expect to receive…
How to watch Costa Rica at the 2020 OlympicsAlejandro Zúñiga - July 22, 2021
The 2020 Olympic Games will officially begin on Friday, July 23. Twelve athletes will represent Costa Rica in Tokyo. In…