  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Video: Heavy rain provokes flooding in Turrialba, Costa Rica

July 22, 2021
Flooding in Turrialba, Cartago, Costa Rica on July 22, 2021.

Flooding in Turrialba, Cartago, Costa Rica on July 22, 2021. (Vistazos Urbanos / Facebook)

Heavy and persistent rainfall throughout Costa Rica provoked significant flooding in the canton of Turrialba on Thursday afternoon.

This video from Teletica compiles the scene in Turrialba, a canton within Cartago province:

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) has reported at least 200 events throughout the national territory related to the rainfall.

The CNE opened one shelter, which housed 50 people as of Thursday night. Damage was reported to homes in various Turrialba communities, including Tres Equis, Colorado, Rio Claro, Aquiares and La Suiza.

Five national routes were impacted by the weather, including the overnight closure of Route 32 through Braulio Carrillo as a precautionary measure.

Featured photo is by Vistazos Urbanos

