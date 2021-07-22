Costa Rica will receive 250,000 more vaccines today

Costa Rica will receive 250,000 more Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech on Thursday night, authorities said.

“Tonight, we expect to receive a quarter of a million doses against Covid-19,” said President Carlos Alvarado.

“This shipment is full of hope because it will allow to continue accelerating vaccination in all regions. Let’s get vaccinated, for ourselves and for our loved ones.”

The delivery comes eight days after the United States donated 500,000 doses of the same vaccine. That has allowed Costa Rica to open mass-vaccination sites nationwide in an effort to inoculate 500,000 people in 10 days.

To date, Costa Rica has received 3.4 million doses, comprising purchases and the single donation. The country has purchased more than 9 million doses from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and through the Covax facility.

Costa Rica has administered more than 2.8 million doses as of Tuesday. All citizens and residents ages 30 and older are eligible for their first dose; teenagers and younger adults with medical conditions that amplifies their Covid-19 risk are also eligible.

Rapid vaccination has become especially important since the more transmissible Delta variant was identified in Costa Rica earlier this week, authorities said.

Serious side effects associated with Covid vaccines continue to be exceedingly rare.

Who can get vaccinated in Costa Rica?

The following citizens and residents are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine in Costa Rica:

Group 1: Staff and residents at retirement or nursing homes. First responders, including health personnel.

Group 2: Costa Rica's older population, defined here as those ages 58 and up.

Group 3: People from 18-58 with risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, respiratory illness, kidney disease and obesity, among others.

Group 4: Teachers and other staff within the Education Ministry (MEP) or private schools. Imprisoned people and judicial staff. Workers for the 911 service.

Group 5: People ages 30-57 without any of the aforementioned risk factors. Note that some locations are vaccinating younger adults and teenagers.

Individuals should bring their identification document (cedula or DIMEX). The vaccine is free, even for those who don’t pay into the Caja. Doses are not available to tourists at this time.

Where to get vaccinated in Costa Rica

Each of Costa Rica’s hundreds of public clinics (EBAIS) manages vaccines within its area. Individuals who are eligible for a vaccine can contact their local EBAIS to schedule their first dose.

For EBAIS contact information, click here and follow the link to “Contacto.”

However, through at least July 25, dozens of locations across Costa Rica will vaccinate eligible people, no appointment necessary.

For a full list of these mass vaccination sites across Costa Rica, click here. (Link downloads as a .zip file.)

Costa Rica requires that people receive their second vaccine dose at the same location as their first. Pfizer doses have a 12-week interval in Costa Rica.

Official Costa Rica Covid sources

As you're navigating the pandemic and the associated ever-changing rules, here are the official sources for Covid-19 information in Costa Rica:

As you’re navigating the pandemic and the associated ever-changing rules, here are the official sources for Covid-19 information in Costa Rica:

Costa Rica’s official language is Spanish, so all of the above sources will be in that language. Of course, we at The Tico Times will continue to provide timely, accurate information as it develops.

