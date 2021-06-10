Costa Rica dismisses González as coach of La Sele
The Costa Rica Football Federation (Fedefutbol) announced Wednesday night that it has parted ways with men’s coach Ronald González.
The news came after La Sele’s 4-0 loss to the United States and a fourth-place finish at the CONCACAF Nations League.
“By this means, we want to make known to all the fans, the media and our sponsors, that today the Executive Committee of the Costa Rican Football Federation, unanimously together with the Sports Directorate, has made the decision to separate with Ronald González as coach of our Senior Selection,” Fedefutbol said via a press release.
“We thank Ronald for his work, his dedication, his discipline and his love of the jersey.”
Fedefutbol leaders on Thursday will begin searching for González’s replacement.
González was hired in September 2019 after his predecessor, Gustavo Matosas, quit to pursue a club opportunity in Mexico.
But things didn’t go well for La Sele under González’s leadership. Costa Rica won only once — in November 2019, against Curaçao — and lost or tied its 12 other official matches.
Following Wednesday’s loss to the United States, Costa Rica has now gone more than 550 days without a positive result.
Fedefutbol is reportedly considering hiring Ignacio Ambriz as new manager for La Sele. The Mexican national made 64 appearances for El Tri and has enjoyed a lengthy managerial career, most recently at Liga MX’s Club León.
You may be interested
US to ‘supercharge’ pandemic fight with huge vaccine donationAFP bureaus - June 10, 2021
The US will donate 500 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to poorer nations, the White House said Thursday, to "supercharge" the…
American Airlines launching new Costa Rica flightsAlejandro Zúñiga - June 10, 2021
American Airlines is launching a new route to Costa Rica, the carrier announced Thursday. Starting November 2, American Airlines will…
Bill to attract retirees to Costa Rica advancesThe Tico Times - June 10, 2021
A law project that would lower the minimum required investment to obtain Costa Rica residency has passed a first debate…