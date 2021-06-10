Costa Rica dismisses González as coach of La Sele

The Costa Rica Football Federation (Fedefutbol) announced Wednesday night that it has parted ways with men’s coach Ronald González.

The news came after La Sele’s 4-0 loss to the United States and a fourth-place finish at the CONCACAF Nations League.

“By this means, we want to make known to all the fans, the media and our sponsors, that today the Executive Committee of the Costa Rican Football Federation, unanimously together with the Sports Directorate, has made the decision to separate with Ronald González as coach of our Senior Selection,” Fedefutbol said via a press release.

“We thank Ronald for his work, his dedication, his discipline and his love of the jersey.”

Fedefutbol leaders on Thursday will begin searching for González’s replacement.

González was hired in September 2019 after his predecessor, Gustavo Matosas, quit to pursue a club opportunity in Mexico.

But things didn’t go well for La Sele under González’s leadership. Costa Rica won only once — in November 2019, against Curaçao — and lost or tied its 12 other official matches.

Following Wednesday’s loss to the United States, Costa Rica has now gone more than 550 days without a positive result.