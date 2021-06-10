  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica dismisses González as coach of La Sele

June 10, 2021

(Teletica screenshot.)

The Costa Rica Football Federation (Fedefutbol) announced Wednesday night that it has parted ways with men’s coach Ronald González.

The news came after La Sele’s 4-0 loss to the United States and a fourth-place finish at the CONCACAF Nations League.

“By this means, we want to make known to all the fans, the media and our sponsors, that today the Executive Committee of the Costa Rican Football Federation, unanimously together with the Sports Directorate, has made the decision to separate with Ronald González as coach of our Senior Selection,” Fedefutbol said via a press release.

“We thank Ronald for his work, his dedication, his discipline and his love of the jersey.”

Fedefutbol leaders on Thursday will begin searching for González’s replacement.

González was hired in September 2019 after his predecessor, Gustavo Matosas, quit to pursue a club opportunity in Mexico.

But things didn’t go well for La Sele under González’s leadership. Costa Rica won only once — in November 2019, against Curaçao — and lost or tied its 12 other official matches.

Following Wednesday’s loss to the United States, Costa Rica has now gone more than 550 days without a positive result.

Fedefutbol is reportedly considering hiring Ignacio Ambriz as new manager for La Sele. The Mexican national made 64 appearances for El Tri and has enjoyed a lengthy managerial career, most recently at Liga MX’s Club León.

Related posts:

  1. Weekend of Soccer: Costa Rican women vs. Haiti, men vs. USA in important fútbol matches
  2. La Sele to open 2020 campaign against the United States
  3. FIFA reveals official 2022 Qatar World Cup schedule

You may be interested

US to ‘supercharge’ pandemic fight with huge vaccine donation
Global
3 views
Global
3 views

US to ‘supercharge’ pandemic fight with huge vaccine donation

AFP bureaus - June 10, 2021

The US will donate 500 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to poorer nations, the White House said Thursday, to "supercharge" the…

American Airlines launching new Costa Rica flights
Costa Rica
9 views
Costa Rica
9 views

American Airlines launching new Costa Rica flights

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 10, 2021

American Airlines is launching a new route to Costa Rica, the carrier announced Thursday. Starting November 2, American Airlines will…

Bill to attract retirees to Costa Rica advances
Costa Rica
8 views
Costa Rica
8 views

Bill to attract retirees to Costa Rica advances

The Tico Times - June 10, 2021

A law project that would lower the minimum required investment to obtain Costa Rica residency has passed a first debate…

LATEST NEWS

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine.
Global

US to ‘supercharge’ pandemic fight with huge vaccine donation

 - Jun 10, 2021
An American Airlines plane at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

American Airlines launching new Costa Rica flights

 - Jun 10, 2021
Sunset over Manuel Antonio beach
Costa Rica

Bill to attract retirees to Costa Rica advances

 - Jun 10, 2021
The USMNT celebrates a goal against Costa Rica on June 9, 2021.
La Sele

Winless streak continues as Costa Rica falls to USA

 - Jun 10, 2021
Weird news: A Costa Rica ambulance
Costa Rica

The latest Covid-19 cases, vaccine tallies in Costa Rica

 - Jun 09, 2021
U.S. passport
Travel & Tourism

CDC maintains Costa Rica travel advisory due to Covid

 - Jun 09, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 336,007
  • Deaths: 4,278
  • Recovered: 258,822
The Tico Times | Costa Rica News | Travel | Real Estate