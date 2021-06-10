  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Winless streak continues as Costa Rica falls to USA

June 9, 2021
The USMNT celebrates a goal against Costa Rica on June 9, 2021.

The USMNT celebrates a goal against Costa Rica on June 9, 2021. (Photo via US Soccer.)

Costa Rica’s men’s national soccer team continued a historically poor stretch by falling to the United States, 4-0, on Wednesday night at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.

Goals from Brenden Aaronson, Daryl Dike, Reggie Cannon and Gio Reyna secured the easy win for the United States, which sat many of its top players after winning the CONCACAF Nations League on Sunday.

Wednesday’s friendly served as a warmup before the Gold Cup, which begins in July.

But Costa Rica continues to seek an elusive victory and has now gone more than 550 days without a positive result. Their last win was November 19, 2019 when they beat Curaçao.

The lack of victories has generated enormous concern with the Gold Cup and World Cup qualifier to Qatar 2022 just around the corner.

After that victory against Curaçao, the Ticos recorded a 1-1 tie against Haiti, a 0-1 loss against the United States, two 0-1 defeats to Panama, a 1-1 draw with Qatar, 0-0 against Bosnia, 0-1 and 0-0 results against Mexico, 2-2 against Honduras, and now 0-4 against the United States.

In addition, Costa Rica lost to the Basque Country last November in an unofficial match. (The Basque Country is not a nation, but an autonomous community in Spain.)

Meanwhile, the United States have won 11 of their last 13 matches, including three victories over the last seven days.

Related posts:

  1. Weekend of Soccer: Costa Rican women vs. Haiti, men vs. USA in important fútbol matches
  2. Costa Rica learns FIFA World Cup qualifying schedule
  3. Costa Rica winless streak has reached nine games

You may be interested

The latest Covid-19 cases, vaccine tallies in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
57 views
Costa Rica
57 views

The latest Covid-19 cases, vaccine tallies in Costa Rica

The Tico Times - June 9, 2021

Costa Rica registered 13,375 new Covid-19 cases during epidemiological week 22 (May 30 to June 5), a moderate decrease compared…

CDC maintains Costa Rica travel advisory due to Covid
Travel & Tourism
2348 views
Travel & Tourism
2348 views

CDC maintains Costa Rica travel advisory due to Covid

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 9, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week issued updated travel advice for dozens of countries, but the…

El Salvador first country to approve bitcoin as legal tender
El Salvador
50 views
El Salvador
50 views

El Salvador first country to approve bitcoin as legal tender

AFP - June 9, 2021

Bitcoin is to become legal tender in El Salvador, the country's president said, making it the first nation to adopt…

LATEST NEWS

Weird news: A Costa Rica ambulance
Costa Rica

The latest Covid-19 cases, vaccine tallies in Costa Rica

 - Jun 09, 2021
U.S. passport
Travel & Tourism

CDC maintains Costa Rica travel advisory due to Covid

 - Jun 09, 2021
El Salvador Currency
El Salvador

El Salvador first country to approve bitcoin as legal tender

 - Jun 09, 2021
The flag of Nicaragua.
Latin America

Two more potential Ortega challengers detained in Nicaragua

 - Jun 09, 2021
Approach into San Jose, Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Spirit Airlines announces new flights to Costa Rica

 - Jun 09, 2021
The U.S.-Mexico border
Latin America

Mexico, US hold ‘candid’ migration talks

 - Jun 09, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 336,007
  • Deaths: 4,278
  • Recovered: 258,822
The Tico Times | Costa Rica News | Travel | Real Estate