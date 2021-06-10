Winless streak continues as Costa Rica falls to USA

Costa Rica’s men’s national soccer team continued a historically poor stretch by falling to the United States, 4-0, on Wednesday night at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.

Goals from Brenden Aaronson, Daryl Dike, Reggie Cannon and Gio Reyna secured the easy win for the United States, which sat many of its top players after winning the CONCACAF Nations League on Sunday.

Wednesday’s friendly served as a warmup before the Gold Cup, which begins in July.

But Costa Rica continues to seek an elusive victory and has now gone more than 550 days without a positive result. Their last win was November 19, 2019 when they beat Curaçao.

The lack of victories has generated enormous concern with the Gold Cup and World Cup qualifier to Qatar 2022 just around the corner.

After that victory against Curaçao, the Ticos recorded a 1-1 tie against Haiti, a 0-1 loss against the United States, two 0-1 defeats to Panama, a 1-1 draw with Qatar, 0-0 against Bosnia, 0-1 and 0-0 results against Mexico, 2-2 against Honduras, and now 0-4 against the United States.

In addition, Costa Rica lost to the Basque Country last November in an unofficial match. (The Basque Country is not a nation, but an autonomous community in Spain.)

Meanwhile, the United States have won 11 of their last 13 matches, including three victories over the last seven days.