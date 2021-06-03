  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica lost to Mexico. Here are some sloths.

June 3, 2021

(Photo via The Toucan Rescue Ranch.)

Despite a valiant effort from the Costa Rica men’s national soccer team, La Sele fell to Mexico via a penalty-kick shootout in the Nations League semifinals.

The two teams tied, 0-0, but El Tri advanced after penalties, 5-4.

In unrelated news, here are some adorable sloths:

Two-toed sloth in Costa Rica
Bilbo with his adopted family. Via Toucan Rescue Rach.
Photo via The Toucan Rescue Ranch.
Kids Saving the Rainforest, Costa Rica
A sloth giving love to its stuffed animal, a monkey, at the Kids Saving the Rainforest center in Costa Rica. Via Janine Licare Photography
Luigi the two-toed sloth.
Luigi the two-toed sloth, an orphan at the Sloth Sanctuary in Cahuita. James Kaiser
A sloth wearing a daily diary climbs a tree near Cahuita in the Costa Rican Caribbean region. Courtesy of Rebecca Cliffe

