Costa Rica lost to Mexico. Here are some sloths.
Despite a valiant effort from the Costa Rica men’s national soccer team, La Sele fell to Mexico via a penalty-kick shootout in the Nations League semifinals.
The two teams tied, 0-0, but El Tri advanced after penalties, 5-4.
In unrelated news, here are some adorable sloths:
You may be interested
Costa Rica
18 views
Costa Rica
18 views
U.S. plans to donate Covid-19 vaccines to Costa RicaAlejandro Zúñiga - June 3, 2021
Costa Rica is among the named recipients of Covid-19 vaccines that will be distributed globally by the United States, the…
Costa Rica
8 views
Costa Rica
8 views
UK adds Costa Rica to quarantine list due to Covid-19The Tico Times - June 3, 2021
The United Kingdom on Thursday added Costa Rica to the countries from which it only allows the arrival of nationals…
Arts and Culture
143 views
Arts and Culture
143 views
National Museum exhibit celebrates Costa Rica’s path to 200 yearsThe Tico Times - June 3, 2021
Costa Rica is celebrating its bicentennial this year, and the country is marking the occasion with, among other things, an…