Costa Rica soccer loses to country that isn’t a country

The Costa Rica men’s national soccer team on Monday lost to the Basque Country, an autonomous community in northern Spain.

A last-minute goal from Unai Núñez secured a 2-1 victory for the Basques. The result means Costa Rica finishes 2020 without recording a victory throughout the entire calendar year.

¡Nos anotan el segundo!

País Vasco marca un gol de cabeza por intermedio de Unai Núñez. Siga la transmisión por su #Teletica, #TeleticaRadio 91.5 F.M., https://t.co/I9y5FVtNRI y https://t.co/qlBA5ZwG3i 📲 pic.twitter.com/4yYdEJCZbN — Teletica Deportes (@TeleticaTD7) November 16, 2020

The lone bright spot for La Sele — other than some Keylor Navas saves — was a 70th-minute goal from Jonathan Moya:

Sources tell The Tico Times that Costa Rica is contacting local YMCA teams to book for 2021 friendlies.