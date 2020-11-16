  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica soccer loses to country that isn’t a country

November 16, 2020
Costa Rica men’s soccer vs. Basque Country.

Costa Rica men’s soccer vs. Basque Country on November 16, 2020. (Photo via Fedefutbol.)

The Costa Rica men’s national soccer team on Monday lost to the Basque Country, an autonomous community in northern Spain.

A last-minute goal from Unai Núñez secured a 2-1 victory for the Basques. The result means Costa Rica finishes 2020 without recording a victory throughout the entire calendar year.

The lone bright spot for La Sele — other than some Keylor Navas saves — was a 70th-minute goal from Jonathan Moya:

Sources tell The Tico Times that Costa Rica is contacting local YMCA teams to book for 2021 friendlies.

