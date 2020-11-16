Costa Rica soccer loses to country that isn’t a country
The Costa Rica men’s national soccer team on Monday lost to the Basque Country, an autonomous community in northern Spain.
A last-minute goal from Unai Núñez secured a 2-1 victory for the Basques. The result means Costa Rica finishes 2020 without recording a victory throughout the entire calendar year.
¡Nos anotan el segundo!
País Vasco marca un gol de cabeza por intermedio de Unai Núñez.
Siga la transmisión por su #Teletica, #TeleticaRadio 91.5 F.M., https://t.co/I9y5FVtNRI y https://t.co/qlBA5ZwG3i 📲 pic.twitter.com/4yYdEJCZbN
— Teletica Deportes (@TeleticaTD7) November 16, 2020
The lone bright spot for La Sele — other than some Keylor Navas saves — was a 70th-minute goal from Jonathan Moya:
¡Gooool de #LaSele! 🇨🇷 Jonathan Moya logra el empate al minuto 70´
Siga la transmisión por su #Teletica, #TeleticaRadio 91.5 F.M., https://t.co/I9y5FVtNRI y https://t.co/qlBA5ZwG3i 📲 pic.twitter.com/yZ2S2krMq2
— Teletica Deportes (@TeleticaTD7) November 16, 2020
Sources tell The Tico Times that Costa Rica is contacting local YMCA teams to book for 2021 friendlies.
You may be interested
NHC tracking weather disturbance with 40% chance of cyclone formationAlejandro Zúñiga - November 16, 2020
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking a weather disturbance in the Caribbean Sea that it says has a 40%…
Evacuations underway in Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala as Iota approachesJulia Rios / AFP - November 16, 2020
Iota strengthened into a "catastrophic" Category 5 hurricane and was set to slam into Central America late Monday, threatening areas…
New vaccine breakthrough lifts global hope against pandemicAFP Bureaus - November 16, 2020
Global hopes of overcoming the coronavirus pandemic were boosted Monday after a second vaccine was found to be nearly 95%…