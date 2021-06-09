  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
The latest Covid-19 cases, vaccine tallies in Costa Rica

June 9, 2021
Weird news: A Costa Rica ambulance

Red Cross ambulances in Costa Rica. For illustrative purposes. (Ronald Reyes/The Tico Times)

Costa Rica registered 13,375 new Covid-19 cases during epidemiological week 22 (May 30 to June 5), a moderate decrease compared to the 14,776 cases identified during the prior period, the Health Ministry reported.

This represents 1,911 cases per day and a 9.5% decrease from week to week.

During epidemiological week 21, Costa Rica recorded 196 deaths related to Covid-19, while epidemiological week 22 added 182 deaths.

On Tuesday, June 8: Costa Rica registered 1,900 new cases and 23 deaths related to Covid-19. There were 1,331 people hospitalized with the disease, including 520 in an ICU bed.

Deaths are considered “related to” Covid-19 until further analysis confirms the cause of death; historically, 90% of deaths “related to” the disease are ultimately attributed to the virus.

41.2% of the deaths of epidemiological week 22 were registered in the age group 50 to 64 years, 35.1% in those over 65 years, and 23.7% in the age group 29 to 49 years.

As of June 8, 4,251 deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded in Costa Rica.

The country has administered 1.9 million Covid-19 vaccines as of Monday, the latest available data. This corresponds to 36.92 doses per 100 residents.

Costa Rica is enforcing driving and some business restrictions in June 2021. Read about them here. 

