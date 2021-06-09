CDC maintains Costa Rica travel advisory due to Covid

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week issued updated travel advice for dozens of countries, but the U.S. health agency kept Costa Rica at its highest alert level.

Costa Rica remains at a Level 4, indicating a “very high level of Covid-19.”

“Avoid travel to Costa Rica,” the CDC says. “If you must travel to Costa Rica, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.”

Haiti, Nicaragua, North Korea and Uzbekistan were downgraded to a Level 4 in the CDC’s June 7 update. Other nations at this ranking include Chile, Colombia and Uruguay.

Panama, Guatemala, Ecuador and Canada were among those assessed at a Level 3 — “high level of Covid-19” — in the latest evaluation. The CDC says U.S. citizens should be “fully vaccinated before traveling to” a Level 3 country.

The CDC’s advisories are separate from the State Department’s alerts, which consider other factors (e.g. crime) in addition to Covid-19. However, the State Department has also kept Costa Rica at a Level 4 since April.

“Do not travel to Costa Rica due to COVID-19. Exercise increased caution in Costa Rica due to crime,” the State Department says.

“While petty crime is the predominant threat for tourists in Costa Rica, violent crime, including armed robbery, homicide and sexual assault, occurs in Costa Rica. The Costa Rican government provides additional security resources in areas frequented by tourists.”

Neither the CDC nor the State Department alerts prevent U.S. citizens from visiting Costa Rica.

Costa Rica continues to promote tourism as a means through which it might reactivate its economy. The country considers the US as its most important tourism market.

Costa Rica does not require a negative coronavirus test for entry, nor does it issue quarantine orders upon arrival. The country instead mandates that visitors purchase travel health insurance and complete an online epidemiological form.

The United States requires a negative coronavirus test for anyone flying into the North American country, including from Costa Rica.