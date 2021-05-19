  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Study confirms cause of death for Costa Rica coronavirus patients

May 19, 2021
Novel coronavirus COVID-19

Ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the novel coronavirus. (AFP PHOTO / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION / ALISSA ECKERT / HANDOUT )

Since July 2020, the Health Ministry has worked alongside the country’s Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ) and the National Statistics Institute (INEC) to analyze Costa Rica’s COVID-19-related deaths.

The team of forensic and medical experts is determining how many of Costa Rica’s coronavirus-related deaths were actually caused by Covid-19 or an associated complication.

Of the 702 deaths analyzed so far, 90% have been confirmed to have resulted from the SARS-CoV-2 virus or a related complication.

“The virus provoked their death,” Health Minister Daniel Salas explained last year of people who fell under this designation.

The remaining 10% of deaths resulted from causes not related to Covid-19 or were indeterminable.

The details of the 702 deaths, released Wednesday by the Health Ministry, are as follows:

  • 632 died of Covid-19 (90%), comprising 388 men and 244 women.
  • 58 deaths (8%) were not likely related to Covid-19, though the individual had recently tested positive.
  • 4 cases were indeterminate.
  • 8 are pending further assessment with forensic pathology and medical centers.

Costa Rica has reported 3,673 deaths related to Covid-19 as of Tuesday, and more than 1,400 people are currently hospitalized with the disease.

This case-by-case analysis of deaths mirrors the examination Costa Rica conducted during and after the 2009 H1N1 pandemic. It will continue over the coming months.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available. Visit the Costa Rican Presidency for the official list of coronavirus measures and alerts. 

Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 290,920
  • Deaths: 3,673
  • Recovered: 225,158
