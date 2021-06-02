Costa Rica authorizes Covid vaccine for all teenagers

The National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission of Costa Rica has authorized the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 years of age and older.

Teenagers with risk factors are added to Group 3 of Costa Rica’s vaccine order, while those without risk factors are added to Group 5.

Costa Rica’s vaccine priority is as follows:

First group: Staff and residents at retirement or nursing homes. First responders, including health personnel.

Second group: Costa Rica's older population, defined here as those ages 58 and up. According to the Presidency, this group will be required to demonstrate residency with a cédula or DIMEX.

Third group: People from 12-58 with risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, respiratory illness, kidney disease and obesity, among others.

Fourth group: Teachers and other staff within the Education Ministry (MEP) or private schools. Imprisoned people and judicial staff. Workers for the 911 service.

Fifth group: Health science students and related technicians in clinical fields. People ages 40-57 without any of the aforementioned risk factors but whose work puts them in contact with others. Then, all remaining teenagers and adults.

Vaccinations are administered at EBAIS, which are the public-health clinics that comprise part of Costa Rica’s national healthcare system.

All EBAIS are vaccinating Groups 1 and 2. Many are administering for Group 3 and some are starting Group 4.

Click here for a clinic-by-clinic breakdown. If eligible, contact your local EBAIS to be added to their vaccine list.

Another dip in Covid cases

As of Tuesday, 1,395 people are hospitalized with Covid-19. Of those, 531 are in an intensive-care bed.

Costa Rica has administered 1.46 million Covid-19 vaccines as of last Monday, the latest available data.

Costa Rica is enforcing driving and some business restrictions in June 2021. Read about them here.