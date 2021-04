Costa Rica has received 1.1 million Covid vaccines, applied 700,000

Costa Rica received a shipment of 118,000 Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccines on Tuesday night and has been delivered 1.14 million total doses from that pharmaceutical and the Covax mechanism.

In April alone, Costa Rica has gotten 347,490 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, plus 43,200 doses of the AstraZeneca formula.

As of Tuesday’s update, Costa Rica has applied 698,327 vaccine injections nationwide. This represents 13.53 jabs per 100 residents.

“Authorities reiterate their call to the population to heed health measures against COVID-19 due to the critical moment of the pandemic that is going through,” the Presidency said in a statement.

Costa Rica’s vaccine priority is as follows:

Staff and residents at retirement or nursing homes.First responders, including health personnel. Second group: Costa Rica’s older population, defined here as those ages 58 and up. According to the Presidency, this group will be required to demonstrate residency with a cédula or DIMEX.

Costa Rica’s older population, defined here as those ages 58 and up. According to the Presidency, this group will be required to demonstrate residency with a cédula or DIMEX. Third group: People from 18-58 with risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, respiratory illness, kidney disease and obesity, among others.

People from 18-58 with risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, respiratory illness, kidney disease and obesity, among others. Fourth group: Teachers and other staff within the Education Ministry (MEP) or private schools. Imprisoned people and judicial staff. Workers for the 911 service.

Teachers and other staff within the Education Ministry (MEP) or private schools. Imprisoned people and judicial staff. Workers for the 911 service. Fifth group: Health science students and related technicians in clinical fields. People ages 40-57 without any of the aforementioned risk factors but whose work puts them in contact with others. Then, all remaining adults.

Costa Rica is currently vaccinating Groups 1 and 2 in the above list. Vaccines are free through the Social Security System and are not available for private purchase,

Vaccinations are administered at EBAIS, which are the public-health clinics that comprise part of Costa Rica’s national healthcare system.

Each individual EBAIS manages a list of people who live in their jurisdiction. This list is used to identify priority individuals and to schedule their vaccine appointments.

If you are in one of the priority groups, you should contact your local EBAIS, make sure they have your contact information, and confirm you’re on their list.

For EBAIS contact information,

The “Grupos de vacunación por Áreas de Salud y Contacto” section lists all of the hundreds of EBAIS across Costa Rica and shows which populations they are currently vaccinating (e.g. between 70 and 80 years old, between 58 and 64 years old, etc.).

Further down the page, the “Información de Contacto” section lists the appropriate contact information (phone number and email address) for each EBAIS.

Costa Rica has received more than 1 million vaccine doses from Pfizer and through the Covax facility.