Costa Rica extends tourist visas until June 2

The Immigration Administration (DGME) announced late Monday night that tourists who entered the country before December 1, 2020, can have their visas extended until June 2, 2021.

The news came hours before the March 2, 2021 date when these visas were set to expire and was a product of a “request from the Tourism Board with approval from the Health Ministry,” DGME said.

Tourists seeking the June 2 extension must purchase health insurance that covers Covid-19 and quarantine expenses throughout their planned stay in Costa Rica. They must also email seguros@ict.go.cr with purchase confirmation of the qualifying policy.

The Tourism Board’s insurance policy requirements are as follows:

The policy can be either from an international company, or purchased through the National Insurance Institute (INS) or Sagicor of Costa Rica.

INS and Sagicor policies are pre-approved and guaranteed to be accepted by Costa Rican authorities. However, many visitors choose international policies, because they are often cheaper.

Tourists who opt to purchase an international policy must demonstrate:

Guaranteed coverage of medical expenses in the event of becoming ill with COVID-19 while in Costa Rica, for at least $50,000 USD.

Minimum coverage of $2,000 USD for lodging expenses issued as a result of the pandemic.

Tourists who remain in Costa Rica without insurance can be deported and banned from reentry for up to 5 years, DGME says.

The announcement was made via Facebook post and has not (as far as we can tell) been formalized via a decree. It does not include any additional extensions to driving permissions for tourists who have been in Costa Rica longer than three months.