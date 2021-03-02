  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica extends tourist visas until June 2

March 1, 2021
Costa Rica passport stamps.

Costa Rica passport stamps. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Lindsay Fendt/The Tico Times)

The Immigration Administration (DGME) announced late Monday night that tourists who entered the country before December 1, 2020, can have their visas extended until June 2, 2021.

The news came hours before the March 2, 2021 date when these visas were set to expire and was a product of a “request from the Tourism Board with approval from the Health Ministry,” DGME said.

Tourists seeking the June 2 extension must purchase health insurance that covers Covid-19 and quarantine expenses throughout their planned stay in Costa Rica. They must also email seguros@ict.go.cr with purchase confirmation of the qualifying policy.

The Tourism Board’s insurance policy requirements are as follows:

The policy can be either from an international company, or purchased through the National Insurance Institute (INS) or Sagicor of Costa Rica.

INS and Sagicor policies are pre-approved and guaranteed to be accepted by Costa Rican authorities. However, many visitors choose international policies, because they are often cheaper.

Tourists who opt to purchase an international policy must demonstrate:

  • Guaranteed coverage of medical expenses in the event of becoming ill with COVID-19 while in Costa Rica, for at least $50,000 USD.
  • Minimum coverage of $2,000 USD for lodging expenses issued as a result of the pandemic.

Tourists who remain in Costa Rica without insurance can be deported and banned from reentry for up to 5 years, DGME says.

The announcement was made via Facebook post and has not (as far as we can tell) been formalized via a decree. It does not include any additional extensions to driving permissions for tourists who have been in Costa Rica longer than three months.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica extends tourist visas until November 18
  2. Residents returning to Costa Rica via land borders must isolate, government says
  3. Costa Rica’s land borders restricted until (at least) February

You may be interested

IMF approves $1.8 billion loan for Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1353 views
Costa Rica
1353 views

IMF approves $1.8 billion loan for Costa Rica

The Tico Times - March 1, 2021

The IMF approved a 36-month credit agreement for $1.778 billion dollars with Costa Rica, the entity reported Monday, which immediately…

Immigration to headline talks between Biden, Lopez Obrador
Guatemala
1037 views
Guatemala
1037 views

Immigration to headline talks between Biden, Lopez Obrador

AFP - March 1, 2021

The flow of migrants and trade, legal and illegal, across the US-Mexican border will be the focus Monday when President…

Costa Rica has administered nearly 150,000 vaccine doses
Costa Rica
16385 views
Costa Rica
16385 views

Costa Rica has administered nearly 150,000 vaccine doses

Alejandro Zúñiga - March 1, 2021

Costa Rica has administered 149,812 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, the Presidency said Monday. The nearly 150,000 jabs mean…

LATEST NEWS

A plaque outside the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC.
Costa Rica

IMF approves $1.8 billion loan for Costa Rica

 - Mar 01, 2021
US Mexico border
Guatemala

Immigration to headline talks between Biden, Lopez Obrador

 - Mar 01, 2021
Jorge De Ford, 72, receives the coronavirus vaccine on December 24, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica has administered nearly 150,000 vaccine doses

 - Mar 01, 2021
European Ambassadors riding along a bike path in San José. June 18, 2016.
Costa Rica

Bikes have a right to the road, MOPT reminds

 - Mar 01, 2021
Juan Santamaría International Airport in Alajuela, Costa Rica
Costa Rica

One plane’s 21-hour journey from Costa Rica to Australia

 - Mar 01, 2021
Traffic Police officer
Costa Rica

March 2021: These are Costa Rica’s coronavirus measures this month

 - Mar 01, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 205,086
  • Deaths: 2,812
  • Recovered: 181,851