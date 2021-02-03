How to extend your Costa Rica tourist visa
During the coronavirus pandemic, Costa Rica’s immigration officials typically limit the duration of a tourist visa to correspond with coverage dates indicated by the required medical insurance
Below is how you can extend your Costa Rica tourist visa, according to the Immigration Administration. Outlier Legal also provides an English-language summary.
Of course, the easiest way to get a 90-day entry stamp when entering Costa Rica is to purchase 90 days’ worth of health insurance before your arrival.
The foreigner authorized to enter the country and stay under the Migratory Subcategory of Tourist for a period of less than 90 days may request an extension.
If you entered the country BEFORE December 1, 2020, you have your stay extended until March 1, 2021 automatically.
This Extension of Tourism procedure is for people who entered the country after December 1, 2020 and were authorized a period of stay of less than 90 days.
To make this request, you must submit the following documentation in a request addressed to the Directorate General:
1. Letter from the interested foreign person indicating the reasons why they intend to extend their stay in Costa Rica as a tourist, and providing a communication method and exact address, if applicable.
2. Tax stamp 125 and reimbursement for ¢2.50 colones for each of the application pages. The name of the foreign person should be listed as the depositor in a $1 transfer to account 242480-0 of the Bank of Costa Rica.
3. Two recent passport-sized photographs and photocopies of the passport. The original passport should also be brought to the appointment.
4. Demonstration of economic solvency in accordance with the provisions of the National Migration Council (at least $100/month). Where appropriate, with official translation into the Spanish language. Click here for a list of translators.
5. Proof of payment in favor of the Government in the amount of one hundred dollars (US$100.00) or its equivalent in colones at the official exchange rate. This should be deposited to BCR account 242480-0.
6 . Travel insurance for a period equal to that requested in the tourist extension. The insurance must cover at least the costs of accommodation and medical expenses that may result from COVID-19.
To submit the application for this procedure of EXTENSION OF TOURISM, the person must make an appointment through the Migration website at the following link: https://servicios.migracion.go.cr/Citas/Account, under the classification Visas – General Procedure.
You can also make your appointment by calling the Migration Call Center, dialing 1311.
- The application may be submitted prior to the expiry of the original entry stamp.
- The total stay of a tourist in Costa Rica cannot exceed 90 days.
