How to extend your Costa Rica tourist visa

During the coronavirus pandemic, Costa Rica’s immigration officials typically limit the duration of a tourist visa to correspond with coverage dates indicated by the required medical insurance

Below is how you can extend your Costa Rica tourist visa, according to the Immigration Administration. Outlier Legal also provides an English-language summary.

Of course, the easiest way to get a 90-day entry stamp when entering Costa Rica is to purchase 90 days’ worth of health insurance before your arrival.

****

The foreigner authorized to enter the country and stay under the Migratory Subcategory of Tourist for a period of less than 90 days may request an extension.

If you entered the country BEFORE December 1, 2020, you have your stay extended until March 1, 2021 automatically.

This Extension of Tourism procedure is for people who entered the country after December 1, 2020 and were authorized a period of stay of less than 90 days.

To make this request, you must submit the following documentation in a request addressed to the Directorate General: