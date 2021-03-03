  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica tourism extension: Clarifications and details

March 3, 2021
Costa Rica passport stamps.

Costa Rica passport stamps. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Lindsay Fendt/The Tico Times)

The Immigration Administration (DGME) has issued the decree formalizing the extension of tourism visas until June 1 for visitors who arrived in Costa Rica after December 17, 2019.

Importantly, the extension is not automatic but applies to tourists who entered Costa Rica at any time after December 17, 2019. This is confirmed both by the decree and from a DGME spokesperson, responding to clarification from The Tico Times.

Previously: Tourist visa extensions were automatic and only applied to people who arrived before December 1, 2020. Tourists who entered after November 30, 2020 and wanted an extension had to file a request and pay $100 for the legal process.

Now, for tourists who entered at any time after December 17, 2019: In order to receive the extension until June 1, tourists must email seguros@ict.go.cr with a copy of their insurance policy. This can be any policy offered by INS or Sagicor. Or, it can be an international policy that covers:

  • Guaranteed coverage of medical expenses in the event of becoming ill with COVID-19 while in Costa Rica, for at least $50,000 USD.
  • Minimum coverage of $2,000 USD for lodging expenses issued as a result of the pandemic.

Anyone who overstays their tourist visa (as stamped in their passport) and does not request the extension via the method outlined above will have an irregular immigration status.

Having an irregular immigration status carries various legal penalties.

DGME is not in charge of driving laws. As such, the decree does not include any additional extensions to driving permissions for tourists who have been in Costa Rica longer than three months.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica extends tourist visas until November 18
  2. Residents returning to Costa Rica via land borders must isolate, government says
  3. Costa Rica extends tourist visas until June 2

You may be interested

DIMEX required for vaccination, Costa Rica says
Costa Rica
16396 views
Costa Rica
16396 views

DIMEX required for vaccination, Costa Rica says

Alejandro Zúñiga - March 3, 2021

Costa Rica began administering coronavirus vaccines in December 2020, and the country hopes to inoculate its entire adult population. We've…

Campaign to help families, businesses in Guanacaste
Business
1248 views
Business
1248 views

Campaign to help families, businesses in Guanacaste

The Tico Times - March 3, 2021

Costa Rican authorities this week relaunched a campaign to support businesses and provide meals to tourism employees who lost their…

24 travelers have been caught with falsified Covid tests: report
Costa Rica
1846 views
Costa Rica
1846 views

24 travelers have been caught with falsified Covid tests: report

The Tico Times - March 3, 2021

Twenty-four travelers have been penalized after presenting falsified coronavirus test results when trying to leave Costa Rica through Juan Santamaría International…

LATEST NEWS

Elizabeth Castillo, 91, becomes the first person in Costa Rica to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
Costa Rica

DIMEX required for vaccination, Costa Rica says

 - Mar 03, 2021
Photo of the Day
Business

Campaign to help families, businesses in Guanacaste

 - Mar 03, 2021
Costa Rica's largest airport, Juan Santamaría International near San José.
Costa Rica

24 travelers have been caught with falsified Covid tests: report

 - Mar 03, 2021
Panasonic is expanding its operations in Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Panasonic to expand Costa Rica-based operations

 - Mar 03, 2021
A DHL flight with a shipment of Pfizer vaccines arrives at Juan Santamaría International Airport on February 17, 2021.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica will receive Covax vaccines in May

 - Mar 03, 2021
Panama City, Panama.
Latin America

Panama’s economy registers historic decline due to pandemic

 - Mar 02, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 205,514
  • Deaths: 2,820
  • Recovered: 183,911