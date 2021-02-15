  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Puntarenas road upgrades to begin in coming days

February 15, 2021
Artist's rendition of the highway expansion in Puntarenas

Artist's rendition of the highway expansion in Puntarenas, set to begin in the coming days. (via Casa Presidencial.)

It will soon be easier to reach downtown Puntarenas after a series of infrastructure improvements along La Angostura.

“Good news to start the week! This is how the passage through La Angostura in Puntarenas will look like in a year,” President Carlos Alvarado shared on his social media pages. “Thanks to an investment of $6.6 million, the long-awaited expansion from two to four lanes will begin in a few days.”

Along with the road expansion, the upgrades will include new bike paths, sidewalks and a promenade.

“I made this commitment in 2018 because we are very clear that by expanding access to the central canton [of Puntarenas], tourism activity will be boosted,” Alvarado said. “As a result, the regional economy will be strengthened and the quality of life of the people of Puntarenas will be substantially improved.”

The companies Hernán Solís SRL and Ingeniería Estrella S.A. will have 12 months to finish the project once work begins. Financing falls within the framework of the country’s Transport Infrastructure Program, which is financed in part by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Puntarenas in 2020 inaugurated an oceanside park to help attract tourists. Muellero Park extends 800 meters from the Pacific Marine Park to Paseo de los Turistas on the Pacific Ocean. It aims to provide an accessible and comfortable area from which to enjoy sunsets.

The economic downturn provoked by the coronavirus was felt most strongly in coastal areas like Puntarenas, where unemployment rose sharply, particularly in mid-2020.

Puntarenas was once the most popular beach destinations for Costa Rican tourists. Until the mid-1990s, the Pacific Railroad connected San José and Puntarenas with regular passenger service. The train is no longer active due to damage to the rails; concurrently, better road infrastructure has made it easier for tourists to visit other destinations.

More recently, the Tourism Board has tried to promote Puntarenas through its “Jale al Puerto” (Let’s go to the port) campaign.

 

