  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

New Canadian travel measures begin February 22

February 14, 2021
Air Canada Boeing 777-200.

Air Canada Boeing 777-200. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Image by Nel Botha from Pixabay. )

Canada announced new details regarding its testing and quarantine process for arriving travelers.

Per the Canadian government:

  • All travelers arriving to Canada by air, as of February 22, 2021, with some exceptions, will be required to take a COVID-19 molecular test when they arrive in Canada before exiting the airport, and another toward the end of their 14-day quarantine period.
  • With limited exceptions, air travelers will also be required to reserve, prior to departure to Canada, a 3-night stay in a government-authorized hotel. Travelers will be able to book their government-authorized stay starting February 18, 2021.
  • As of February 22, all travelers — whether arriving by land or air — will be required to submit their travel and contact information, including a suitable quarantine plan, electronically via ArriveCAN before crossing the border or boarding a flight.

These new measures are in addition to the existing requirement that travelers to Canada provide proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test from a sample taken within 72 hours of departure.

The cost of the required hotel stay is the responsibility of the traveler. Approved hotels must be within 10 km of one of the four Canadian airports currently accepting international flights:

  • Vancouver International Airport
  • Calgary International Airport
  • Toronto Pearson International Airport
  • Montreal-Trudeau International Airport

Canadian airlines have suspended  flights to “Mexico and Caribbean countries” until April 30. Costa Rica is among the countries included by that definition. Non-Canadian airlines, like Copa and United, may continue flying between Canada and Costa Rica.

“The Government of Canada continues to strongly advise Canadians to cancel or postpone any non-essential travel, including vacation plans, outside Canada,” the country’s government said in a statement. “Foreign nationals should likewise postpone or cancel travel plans to Canada. Now is not the time to travel.”

Click here to see a list of coronavirus testing locations for tourists in Costa Rica.

For more information about Canadian policies, contact the Canadian Embassy or Transport Canada.

Related posts:

  1. Air Canada includes COVID-19 insurance with purchase of flight
  2. Canada to require negative Covid-19 test: Where you can get one in Costa Rica
  3. United States to require negative Covid-19 test for all international travelers, report says

You may be interested

Costa Rica invites filmmakers from Central America and the Caribbean to international festival
Arts and Culture
2095 views
Arts and Culture
2095 views

Costa Rica invites filmmakers from Central America and the Caribbean to international festival

The Tico Times - February 15, 2021

Costa Rica will resume its international film festival, suspended last year due to Covid-19, and last Friday called on Central…

What To Know About Setting Up A Corporation in Costa Rica
Business
7 views
Business
7 views

What To Know About Setting Up A Corporation in Costa Rica

Lic. Jorge Montero B. - February 14, 2021

For many decades people from all walks of life, regular costa ricans, expatriates and all types of investors have been…

Happy Valentine’s Day from The Tico Times!
Holidays
1047 views
Holidays
1047 views

Happy Valentine’s Day from The Tico Times!

Alejandro Zúñiga - February 14, 2021

Dear Costa Rica, Roses are red Violets are blue Pura Vida to me And Happy Valentine's Day to you *…

LATEST NEWS

The Festival Internacional de Cine in San José.
Arts and Culture

Costa Rica invites filmmakers from Central America and the Caribbean to international festival

 - Feb 15, 2021
Business

What To Know About Setting Up A Corporation in Costa Rica

 - Feb 14, 2021
Holidays

Happy Valentine’s Day from The Tico Times!

 - Feb 14, 2021
Stock photo of a coronavirus test. Photo is for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Clinica Biblica adds coronavirus antigen tests for tourists

 - Feb 13, 2021
Costa Rica's largest airport, Juan Santamaría International near San José.
Costa Rica

Spanish airline Iberojet will offer flights to Costa Rica

 - Feb 13, 2021
An American Airlines Boeing 737 at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

American Airlines resumes flights between Costa Rica and New York

 - Feb 12, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 199,187
  • Deaths: 2,714
  • Recovered: 160,946