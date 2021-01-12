Costa Rica extends beaches hours until 6 p.m., per report

Starting Wednesday, Costa Rica will extend beach hours until 6 p.m. each day, according to a report in La Nación.

This backtracks on a previous decision to close beaches at 2:30 p.m. in an effort to limit large crowds and the spread of Covid-19. The change comes after a meeting between the National Emergency Commission (CNE), the Ministry of Health and coastal municipalities, per the report.

As a result, Costa Rica’s coronavirus measures for January are now as follows:

From January 4-17, there are stricter measures for some activities:

Beaches must close at 6 p.m.

Bars and casinos must limit capacity to 25%.

National Parks must limit capacity to 50%.

Commercial establishments throughout the country can remain open during the week from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on weekends from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A slightly stricter nighttime vehicular restriction applies from January 4-31 as follows:

Monday to Friday: The nighttime vehicular restriction will remain from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Saturdays and Sundays: The nighttime vehicular restriction will be from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. In addition: Saturdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 cannot drive. Sundays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, 8 cannot drive.



The usual daytime driving restrictions apply:

Mondays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 1 or 2 cannot drive.

Vehicles with license plates ending in 1 or 2 cannot drive. Tuesdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 3 or 4 cannot drive.

Vehicles with license plates ending in 3 or 4 cannot drive. Wednesdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 5 or 6 cannot drive.

Vehicles with license plates ending in 5 or 6 cannot drive. Thursdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 7 or 8 cannot drive.

Vehicles with license plates ending in 7 or 8 cannot drive. Fridays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 9 or 0 cannot drive.

The typical list of exceptions, which includes rental vehicles, still applies, and public transportation can operate normally. The full list of exceptions can be found here.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available. Visit the Costa Rican Presidency for the official list of coronavirus measures and alerts.