  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica extends beaches hours until 6 p.m., per report

January 12, 2021
Playa Hermosa, Guanacaste

Sunset on Playa Hermosa, Guanacaste. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)

Starting Wednesday, Costa Rica will extend beach hours until 6 p.m. each day, according to a report in La Nación.

This backtracks on a previous decision to close beaches at 2:30 p.m. in an effort to limit large crowds and the spread of Covid-19. The change comes after a meeting between the National Emergency Commission (CNE), the Ministry of Health and coastal municipalities, per the report.

As a result, Costa Rica’s coronavirus measures for January are now as follows:

From January 4-17, there are stricter measures for some activities:

  • Beaches must close at 6 p.m.
  • Bars and casinos must limit capacity to 25%.
  • National Parks must limit capacity to 50%.

Commercial establishments throughout the country can remain open during the week from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on weekends from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A slightly stricter nighttime vehicular restriction applies from January 4-31 as follows:

  • Monday to Friday: The nighttime vehicular restriction will remain from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.
  • Saturdays and Sundays: The nighttime vehicular restriction will be from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. In addition:
    • Saturdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 cannot drive.
    • Sundays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, 8 cannot drive.

The usual daytime driving restrictions apply:

  • Mondays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 1 or 2 cannot drive.
  • Tuesdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 3 or 4 cannot drive.
  • Wednesdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 5 or 6 cannot drive.
  • Thursdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 7 or 8 cannot drive.
  • Fridays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 9 or 0 cannot drive.

The typical list of exceptions, which includes rental vehicles, still applies, and public transportation can operate normally. The full list of exceptions can be found here.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available. Visit the Costa Rican Presidency for the official list of coronavirus measures and alerts. 

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica announces new restrictions for New Year’s and January 2021
  2. Costa Rica’s coronavirus restrictions for January 2021
  3. Costa Rica’s coronavirus restrictions for the rest of January 2021

You may be interested

Official: United States will require negative Covid-19 test for all international travelers
Costa Rica
2521 views
Costa Rica
2521 views

Official: United States will require negative Covid-19 test for all international travelers

Alejandro Zúñiga - January 12, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has announced that all international airline passengers flying to the United States must show proof…

United States to require negative Covid-19 test for all international travelers, report says
Costa Rica
2514 views
Costa Rica
2514 views

United States to require negative Covid-19 test for all international travelers, report says

Alejandro Zúñiga - January 12, 2021

The United States will require that all international airline passengers show proof of a negative Covid-19 test before boarding a…

Panama to rent cadaver containers in face of health system collapse
Latin America
1828 views
Latin America
1828 views

Panama to rent cadaver containers in face of health system collapse

AFP and The Tico Times - January 12, 2021

The Panamanian government plans to rent refrigerated containers in which to store the dead in the face of the collapse…

LATEST NEWS

An American Airlines plane at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Official: United States will require negative Covid-19 test for all international travelers

 - Jan 12, 2021
An American Airlines Boeing 737 at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

United States to require negative Covid-19 test for all international travelers, report says

 - Jan 12, 2021
Panama City, Panama.
Latin America

Panama to rent cadaver containers in face of health system collapse

 - Jan 12, 2021
A plaque outside the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica, IMF in talks to reduce fiscal debt

 - Jan 12, 2021
Elizabeth Castillo, 91, becomes the first person in Costa Rica to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica to purchase coronavirus vaccines for 648,000 more people

 - Jan 12, 2021
A beach in Malpaís, Puntarenas, Costa Rica in December 2020.
News

Malpaís among top ‘places to love in 2021,’ New York Times says

 - Jan 11, 2021