Alaska Airlines offering BOGO tickets to Costa Rica
Alaska Airlines is making it easier to visit Costa Rica with a friend or loved one.
The Seattle-based airline is offering buy one, get one (BOGO) tickets on flights to Costa Rica, Mexico and Hawaii.
“Buy one ticket for spring travel and bring a friend for just the taxes and fees,” the airline promotion reads. “Plus, no change fees, ever.”
The flights must be booked by December 28 for travel from January 12-May 19, 2021. Here’s how it works:
- Via the Alaska Airlines booking form, enter your departure and arrival destinations. Alaska Airlines flies to both of Costa Rica’s international airports.
- Add departure and return dates between January 12-May 19, 2021, and enter 2 travelers.
- Travel to Hawaii, Mexico, or Costa Rica is valid Monday – Wednesday
- Travel from Hawaii, Mexico, or Costa Rica is valid Tuesday – Thursday
- All other travel is valid Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday
- Blackout dates: February 11-15, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 10, 17, 2021
- Enter LETSGOBOGO into the discount code field, and then click “Find flights” to start your search for seats.
Alaska Airlines resumed flights to Costa Rica in November. It flies to both international airports (SJO and LIR) from Los Angeles (LAX).
Since November 1, tourists from anywhere in the world can visit Costa Rica. The country does not require a negative coronavirus test, but travel medical insurance is necessary.
Here are are the requirements to fly into Costa Rica on a commercial flight as a tourist as of November 1:
- Fill out the electronic epidemiological HEALTH PASS form, available at https://salud.go.cr. This should be completed in the 48 hours before boarding for Costa Rica. It generates a QR code that you must show upon arrival; some airlines ask for it at check-in.
- Purchase Traveler’s Medical Insurance: This can be either from an international company, or purchased through the National Insurance Institute (INS) or Sagicor of Costa Rica, covering the duration of your stay in Costa Rica.
INS and Sagicor policies are pre-approved and guaranteed to be accepted by Costa Rican authorities. However, many visitors choose international policies, because they are often cheaper.
Tourists who opt to purchase an international policy must bring a letter demonstrating:
- Guaranteed coverage of medical expenses in the event of becoming ill with COVID-19 while in Costa Rica, for at least $50,000 USD.
- Minimum coverage of $2,000 USD for lodging expenses issued as a result of the pandemic.
- Validity of the policy throughout the planned stay in Costa Rica.
We’ve heard Trawick International offers affordable policies that meet Costa Rica’s requirements.
In addition to the coronavirus-related measures, tourists must also meet Costa Rica’s general visa requirements; visitors must have a valid passport and proof of intent to exit the country (an outbound ticket) within 90 days.
The Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) lists all the current entry requirements for tourists on its website. Click here for the official page.
You may be interested
In 2020, assaults decreased and fraud increased in Costa RicaMichelle Soto Méndez / Semanario Universidad - December 28, 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic provoked a series of measures aimed at avoiding contagion such as vehicle restrictions, teleworking, virtual schooling, limited…
Panama announces ‘total quarantine’ for early 2021Juan José Rodríguez / AFP - December 28, 2020
The Panamanian government on Monday announced a "total quarantine" for the provinces of Panama and West Panama from January 4-14,…
Cuban doctors arrive in Panama to fight pandemic despite US oppositionJuan José Rodríguez / AFP - December 28, 2020
A group of 220 Cuban health professionals arrived in Panama last Thursday — despite the rejection from the United States…