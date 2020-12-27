Alaska Airlines offering BOGO tickets to Costa Rica

Alaska Airlines is making it easier to visit Costa Rica with a friend or loved one.

The Seattle-based airline is offering buy one, get one (BOGO) tickets on flights to Costa Rica, Mexico and Hawaii.

“Buy one ticket for spring travel and bring a friend for just the taxes and fees,” the airline promotion reads. “Plus, no change fees, ever.”

The flights must be booked by December 28 for travel from January 12-May 19, 2021. Here’s how it works:

Via the Alaska Airlines booking form, enter your departure and arrival destinations. Alaska Airlines flies to both of Costa Rica’s international airports. Add departure and return dates between January 12-May 19, 2021, and enter 2 travelers. Travel to Hawaii, Mexico, or Costa Rica is valid Monday – Wednesday

Travel from Hawaii, Mexico, or Costa Rica is valid Tuesday – Thursday

All other travel is valid Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday

Blackout dates: February 11-15, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 10, 17, 2021 Enter LETSGOBOGO into the discount code field, and then click “Find flights” to start your search for seats.

Alaska Airlines resumed flights to Costa Rica in November. It flies to both international airports (SJO and LIR) from Los Angeles (LAX).

Since November 1, tourists from anywhere in the world can visit Costa Rica. The country does not require a negative coronavirus test, but travel medical insurance is necessary.

Here are are the requirements to fly into Costa Rica on a commercial flight as a tourist as of November 1:

Fill out the electronic epidemiological HEALTH PASS form, available at https://salud.go.cr. This should be completed in the 48 hours before boarding for Costa Rica. It generates a QR code that you must show upon arrival; some airlines ask for it at check-in.

Purchase Traveler’s Medical Insurance: This can be either from an international company, or purchased through the National Insurance Institute (INS) or Sagicor of Costa Rica, covering the duration of your stay in Costa Rica.

INS and Sagicor policies are pre-approved and guaranteed to be accepted by Costa Rican authorities. However, many visitors choose international policies, because they are often cheaper.

Tourists who opt to purchase an international policy must bring a letter demonstrating:

Guaranteed coverage of medical expenses in the event of becoming ill with COVID-19 while in Costa Rica, for at least $50,000 USD.

Minimum coverage of $2,000 USD for lodging expenses issued as a result of the pandemic.

Validity of the policy throughout the planned stay in Costa Rica.

We’ve heard Trawick International offers affordable policies that meet Costa Rica’s requirements.

In addition to the coronavirus-related measures, tourists must also meet Costa Rica’s general visa requirements; visitors must have a valid passport and proof of intent to exit the country (an outbound ticket) within 90 days.

The Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) lists all the current entry requirements for tourists on its website. Click here for the official page.