Pic of the Day: Costa Rica’s smallest primate

December 22, 2020
Young titi monkey.

Young titi monkey. (James Kaiser)

The tití monkey (Saimiri oerstedii) is a Central American primate species, which has two subspecies that are geographically isolated. One of these subspecies is endemic to Costa Rica.  

The tití monkey or the grey-crowned squirrel monkey (Saimiri oerstedii citrinellus) is the smallest primate in Costa Rica, a flagship species to the Central Pacific area.

Click here to read more about efforts to save the Tití Monkey in Costa Rica. 

