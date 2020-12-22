Pic of the Day: Costa Rica’s smallest primate

The tití monkey (Saimiri oerstedii) is a Central American primate species, which has two subspecies that are geographically isolated. One of these subspecies is endemic to Costa Rica.

The tití monkey or the grey-crowned squirrel monkey (Saimiri oerstedii citrinellus) is the smallest primate in Costa Rica, a flagship species to the Central Pacific area.

